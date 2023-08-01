Fitch Downgrades US Credit Rating Citing Ballooning Federal Debt

Fitch Ratings downgraded the U.S. credit rating on Tuesday, citing the nation's rising debt load, debt-limit standoffs in Congress and last-minute resolutions that have eroded confidence in lawmakers' ability to smoothly manage the federal budget.

The credit ratings company said it was lowering the America's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating to AA+ from AAA, the firm's highest grade.

"The rating downgrade of the United States reflects the expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years, a high and growing general government debt burden," the firm said. Fitch also said economic growth in the U.S. will slow from 2.1% last year to 1.2% in 2023, forecasting a brief and mild recession beginning in the last quarter and running through the first three months of next year.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen immediately rebuked Fitch's downgrade, saying it was "arbitrary and based on outdated data."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the decision "defies reality to downgrade the United States at a moment when President Biden has delivered the strongest recovery of any major economy in the world."

She blamed "extremism by Republican officials" on the dysfunction in Congress.

In its downgrade, Fitch listed a host of familiar issues: "Repeated debt-limit political standoffs and last-minute resolutions have eroded confidence in fiscal management."

Fitch also cited recent economic shocks and tax cuts.

"Several economic shocks as well as tax cuts and new spending initiatives, have contributed to successive debt increases over the last decade," Fitch said. "Additionally, there has been only limited progress in tackling medium-term challenges related to rising social security and Medicare costs due to an aging population."

The nation's AAA credit rating was first downgraded in 2011 by S&P, four days after Congress averted a default on debt by raising the debt ceiling. It had since recovered its AAA rating.

Fitch is concerned about a rise in the ratio of government $32.7 trillion in debt to the nation's gross domestic product. It expects that figure to hit 118.4% by 2025.

The debt level, combined with higher interest payments on the debt, increase "the vulnerability of the U.S. fiscal position to future economic shocks," Fitch said.

Fitch signaled the possibility of a downgrade in May when it put the U.S. rating on negative watch, citing the contentious debt ceiling fight.

A lower debt rating makes it more difficult and more expensive for a nation to borrow. U.S. stock futures opened lower following Fitch's announcement.

The U.S. economy, otherwise, has been on a roll with strong economic growth, low unemployment and falling inflation levels.

"Over the past few years, the United States has undergone a historically fast economic recovery from a deep recession," Yellen said. "The American economy remains the world’s largest and most dynamic economy, with the deepest and most liquid financial markets in the world."