Fitch Analyst Warns of Dozens of US Bank Ratings Downgrades, Including JPMorgan

An analyst at Fitch Ratings warned that dozens of U.S. banks, including JPMorgan, are coming closer to widespread ratings downgrades, CNBC reported.

In late June, Fitch Ratings lowered its assessment of U.S. banks to AA- from AA, reflecting downward pressure on the U.S. sovereign rating, regulatory gaps and uncertainty around monetary policy, the ratings agency said.

One more downgrade of the industry’s score, to A+, would force Fitch to reevaluate ratings on all of the 70 U.S. banks under its purview, Fitch analyst Chris Wolfe told CNBC. Wolfe said that the earlier industry downgrade was largely overlooked because it didn't cause individual bank downgrades.

“If we were to move it to A+, then that would recalibrate all our financial measures and would probably translate into negative rating actions,” Wolfe said. Fitch said on Friday that U.S. banks’ funding and credit challenges are likely to persist in the second half of the year, particularly for small and midsized institutions.

The rating of the two largest banks in the U.S., JPMorgan and Bank of America, would likely be cut since banks can’t be rated higher than their operating environment, according to CNBC.

This would also result in weaker lenders being pushed into non-investment-grade status, CNBC reported, because Fitch would be forced to consider downgrades of ratings for other large banks.

Moody’s downgraded the ratings of 10 small and midsize banks on Aug. 8 and warned that it is reviewing downgrades for several other institutions, including Truist, Bank of New York Mellon and U.S. Bancorp.

Moody’s said the move reflects several strains on the U.S. banking sector, including funding pressures, regulatory capital weakness and rising risks associated with commercial real estate exposures.