Fire Rages for Days on Cargo Ship Reportedly Carrying 500 EVs - The Messenger
Business.
Fire Rages for Days on Cargo Ship Reportedly Carrying 500 EVs

The Fremantle Highway cargo ship is now reported to have almost 500 EVs on board

Published |Updated
Lily Meier
The ship caught fire Tuesday July 25.Jan Spoels/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

A fire aboard the Fremantle Highway cargo ship carrying thousands of vehicles has been "raging" for four days and is transporting more EVs than previously thought.

The Coast Guard said the ship caught fire Tuesday, about 17 miles north of the Dutch island of Ameland in the Baltic Sea. It was originally thought to be carrying 25 electric vehicles, a spokesman for the Coast Guard told the Associated Press. However, almost 500 of the 3,783 vehicles aboard the Fremantle are EVs, according to Bloomberg, citing ship's operator.  

One of the EVs is suspected of starting the fire. It could take days to contain as EV batteries burn hotter and longer than traditional batteries. They can also catch fire after it's been put out.

"The fire is still raging but diminishing. The smoke also decreases," the local Coast Guard said, according to an English translation of its website, noting that the temperature aboard the ship was falling. The 23-member crew was evacuated earlier in the week; one crew member died, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard on Friday noted that it was getting a lot of questions about the exact number of EVs aboard. "Our earlier reports are based on the first numbers we received. The ambiguity arises from various information that is shared later on. Work is underway to collect the information," it said.

Automotive trade publication Jalopnik reported that BMW, Mercedes-Benz confirmed that they had hundreds of new cars on board.

