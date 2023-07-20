Financial Watchdog Warns Employees of the Risks of Debt Incurred at Work

Many U.S. workers are being made to bear the burden of debt incurred at work, according to a new report from the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau. And that comes with risks, warns the agency.

One common example of so-called employer driven debt is when employees are required to make upfront purchases of equipment, supplies or training mandated by the employer. If the worker cannot pay for out of their own pocket, they are usually made to use employer-arranged debt.

Sometimes these workers are pushed by employers into signing training repayment agreement provisions, or TRAPs. These contracts can leave workers on the hook for the cost of supplies or training, even after the employee leaves the company.

Last year, the CFPB asked U.S. laborers to submit information describing their experiences with employer-driven debt. The bureau found that employers often pressured workers into these agreements by using high-pressure tactics, such as making workers believe they would lose the job offer if they take their time reading the paperwork.

One risk commonly associated with these contracts was "bait-and-switch" fine print, which could allow the employer to change the terms and conditions without informing workers, according to the bureau.

Many workers told the CFPB they expected the debt to be structured to help them achieve career mobility and higher earnings. But, in reality, the debt is often structured in ways that make employees pay large amounts when they leave a company, impeding labor mobility and dissuading wage increases within the company, according to the bureau.

These contracts have forced truck drivers to pay $8,000 for an early departure, and at least one metal polisher to play $20,000 to leave a metal furnishing company before three years, according to the Student Borrower Protection Center.

“Employer-driven debt poses the risk of suppressing wages and forcing workers to stay in jobs they do not want,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. “When it comes to consumer lending, federal law protects Americans even when they are on duty at work.”

Employers use of TRAPs began in the 90s, predominantly in high-skilled and highway positions, such as engineering. But, over time, they were adopted by lower- and moderate-wage industries, such as healthcare and transportation, as well as social work, according to the Student Borrower Protection Center. The SBPC estimates that major employers rely upon TRAPs in parts of the labor market that collectively employ more than one-third of the private-sector, while the Cornell Survey Research Institute found that nearly 10% of American workers were covered by a TRAP.

Nurses surveyed by the National Nurses United union found that told the Bureau that nearly 45% of nurses who have worked for five years or less, and more than 45% of nurses who have worked between six and ten years, have been subjected to a TRAP. Nurses who have worked for more than ten years reported a much lower percentage, with under 10% of nursers who have worked for 21 years having been subject to a TRAP.

Margaret Chapman, a nurse with eight years of experience, told the CFPB that signing “predatory” contracts are “becoming the norm” in the industry.

“These contracts feel like indentured servitude and I would be very happy to see it come to an end,” Chapman wrote. “New grad nurses have not dropped in standard and are getting the same amount (or less depending on staffing) of training as I did 8 years ago. The cost of training hasn’t gone up, it’s just hospitals attempting to be predatory.”

These contacts, in general, can lower employees’ earnings, inhibit workers’ ability to meet their overall household expenses and lose labor mobility. Earlier this year, the Federal Trade Commission proposed a rule to restrict noncompete agreements and clauses, which are estimated to cost workers nearly $300 billion per year.