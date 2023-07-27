Fill ‘er Up? Gas Prices Are on the Rise Again

If you’re feeling a little more pain at the pump, you’re not imagining it. Gas prices in the U.S. have noticeably inched up after months of holding steady.

Over the last week the national average for a gallon of unleaded gas has climbed 13 cents to $3.71. That’s more for a single week than we’ve seen for a while, probably since last summer, when it reached a record high of $5.02, according to AAA. For most of the last three months, it's been hovering in the $3.50s.

Gas prices are rising as crude oil, which accounts for about 50% of the cost, trades higher. In the last week West Texas Intermediate, one of the benchmarks for oil prices, has risen about $4 a barrel to just under $80.

“Gas demand, meaning people fueling up, remains tepid," Andrew Gross, a spokesperson for AAA, said in a statement. “It’s lower now than at this time last year and in 2021. But while the heat may be keeping some folks home, it also suppresses refinery production, according to experts. Constrained supplies and a higher cost of oil are tipping the balance toward rising pump prices for now.”

Demand for gas in the U.S. rose slightly last week while domestic stockpiles declined, according to AAA. A spike in demand could continue to push prices higher at the pump, AAA said, especially since an already-tight supply of oil will likely be even tighter as OPEC+ members implement voluntary production cuts. Oil demand may reach “an all-time high,” raising oil prices, the head of oil research at Goldman Sachs told CNBC Monday.