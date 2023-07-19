Fewer Applied for Mortgages Last Week, Despite Dip in Rates

Even as rates fell from an eight-month high, fewer people applied for mortgages last week, the latest sign of the dearth of real estate listings.

For the week through Friday, the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage in the U.S. fell to 6.87% from 7.07% as new data showed inflation continued to cool in June, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday. An index measuring the volume of applications for purchase mortgages fell 1% on a seasonally adjusted basis — not what you would expect when financing is a little cheaper.

“Activity is still being held back by low housing supply and rates that are still much higher than a year ago,” Joel Kan, MBA’s deputy chief economist, said in the statement.

A shortage that started after the building industry was wiped out in the 2008 financial crisis only got worse during the buying craze of the pandemic. Now, listings are even more scarce because homeowners who got 3% mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021 don’t want to double their borrowing costs by moving.

There are fewer than 1 million previously occupied houses on the market right now – far less than the 2 million to 3 million seen for much of the 2000s, according to data from the National Association of Realtors.