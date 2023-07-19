Fewer Applied for Mortgages Last Week, Despite Dip in Rates - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Fewer Applied for Mortgages Last Week, Despite Dip in Rates

Borrowing costs aside, too often house hunters can’t find anything to buy

Published
Kathleen Howley
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Many house hunters are frustrated by the lack of choices these days. Delmaine Donson/Getty Images

Even as rates fell from an eight-month high, fewer people applied for mortgages last week, the latest sign of the dearth of real estate listings.

For the week through Friday, the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage in the U.S. fell to 6.87% from 7.07% as new data showed inflation continued to cool in June, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday. An index measuring the volume of applications for purchase mortgages fell 1% on a seasonally adjusted basis — not what you would expect when financing is a little cheaper. 

“Activity is still being held back by low housing supply and rates that are still much higher than a year ago,” Joel Kan, MBA’s deputy chief economist, said in the statement.

A shortage that started after the building industry was wiped out in the 2008 financial crisis only got worse during the buying craze of the pandemic. Now, listings are even more scarce because homeowners who got 3% mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021 don’t want to double their borrowing costs by moving.

Read More

There are fewer than 1 million previously occupied houses on the market right now – far less than the 2 million to 3 million seen for much of the 2000s, according to data from the National Association of Realtors.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.