Ferrari Profits Jump by a Third Thanks to Car Personalizations

Ferrari upgraded its 2023 guidance due to the 'exceptional financial results'

Rocio Fabbro
Ferrari’s car personalization programs allow customers to modify all aspects of the car. The Ferrari Enzo is pictured above.National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images

Ferrari reported a 33% jump in its second-quarter profits, but that impressive increase had less to do with how the legendary cars drive and more with the myriad ways the cars can be tailored to satisfy their owners' desires.

The luxury Italian car company on Wednesday upgraded its 2023 guidance due to “exceptional financial results,” projecting 5.8 billion euros in revenues for the full year, with adjusted diluted earnings per share between 6.25 and 6.40 euros.

“The decision to revise the guidance upwards was supported in particular by stunning results in personalizations,” said Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari chief executive officer.

Stunning, indeed. The company's personalization programs allow Ferrari owners to modify "every last detail of their car" according to their personal taste, the company's website says.

Think seat fabrics from luxury fashion house Ermenegildo Zegna Group, internal paneling in the wood of their choice, bespoke paint colors for the exterior, all to ensure the new owners' cars match "minutely to their individual desires and tastes," Ferrari says on its website.

These personalizations can increase the cost of a new Ferrari by hundreds of thousands of dollars, CNBC reported.

Shipments in the second quarter fell 2% for a total of totaled 3,392, down 63 units, from a year ago, which the company said reflected “a very solid order book and reflecting volumes, geographic and mix allocation plans by quarter.” Hybrid deliveries more than doubled from a year before, making up 43% of all shipments.

Ferrari can be quite fastidious when it comes to modifications of its cars, and in the past has sued buyers who made modifications to its vehicles. In 2019, an Italian court ruled that the iconic Ferrari 250 GTO was a work of art, to protect it from reproductions and imitations, The Daily Telegraph reported.

