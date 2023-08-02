WWE’s Vince McMahon Hit With Federal Grand Jury Subpoena Involving Misconduct - The Messenger
Business
WWE’s Vince McMahon Hit With Federal Grand Jury Subpoena Involving Misconduct

McMahon paid more than $12 million in 'hush money' to four women over 16 years to suppress accusations of sexual misconduct, The Wall Street Journal has previously reported

Published |Updated
Lily Meier
McMahon in 2012: He is said to be recovering from spinal surgery.Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images)

Federal law enforcement officials issued a search warrant and criminal subpoena to Vince McMahon, executive chairman and former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, over alleged misconduct, the company disclosed to investors Wednesday.

McMahon, 77, who resigned as CEO following an internal inquiry last year but remains WWE's executive chairman, was subpoenaed and searched on July 17, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

"The Company has received voluntary and compulsory legal demands for documents, including from federal law enforcement and regulatory agencies, concerning the investigation and related subject matters," the company said, noting that it may receive more "regulatory investigative and enforcement inquires, subpoenas...in connection with these matters."

McMahon has been on medical leave since July 21 for a "ongoing major spinal surgery," the company said, adding that he will remain executive chairman while on leave.

Read More

McMahon stepped down nine days after The Wall Street Journal reported that he had he paid more than $12 million in "hush money" to four women over 16 years to suppress accusations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.

One of the settlements included a $7.5 million payment to a former wrestler who McMahon allegedly demoted after he coerced her into oral sex. After she refused further sexual contact, he didn't renew her contract, according to the Journal. 

McMahon reimbursed WWE at least $17.4 million for expenses related to the investigation, the company previously disclosed.

McMahon has been sued by shareholders accusing him of breaching his fiduciary duties by engaging in the alleged misconduct and "allegedly frustrating the board's investigation," the company said.

In a statement McMahon is said to have sent to WWE employees today, he wrote: "In 2022, WWE formed a special committee to review allegations of misconduct against me. That review was concluded in November 2022 following an extensive investigation. Throughout this experience, I have always denied any intentional wrongdoing and continue to do so. I am confident that the government's investigation will be resolved without any findings of wrongdoing."

More Business.
