Fed’s Neel Kashkari Says Inflation Fight Isn’t Over and High Interest Rates Will Persist

High interest rates are here to stay for as long as inflation remains above the Federal Reserve's target, and they could go higher, Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, indicated on Tuesday.

“The question on my mind is, have we done enough to actually get inflation all the way back down to our 2% target," he said. "Or do we have to do more?"

Kashkari spoke in a town hall format at APi Group's Global Controllers Conference in Minneapolis. APi is global provider of safety solutions and industrial specialty services. Its CEO Russ Becker moderated the discussion.

"I want to see convincing evidence that inflation is on its way to 2%," he said.

Kashkari noted core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is still too high. "We're a long way from cutting rates because core is still close to 4%," he said.

Kashkari said he's been surprised by the ongoing strength of the labor market, the housing sector and the overall economy. And while strong growth is positive for the economy, it's also a factor that keeping inflation sticky.

"We've been surprised that the economy has been very resilient, even in the face of our high interest rate growth," he said. "The economy keeps exceeding expectations."

Kashkari is a voting member of the central bank's Federal Open Market Committee, which decides interest rates.

Policymakers at the Federal Reserve have been trying to cool the economy in their fight to curb inflation. The central bank has raised rates 11 times since March 2022, to a 22-year high of 5.25% to 5.5%. Inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, has fallen from over 9% in June 2022 to 3% in June of this year.

Since the last rate hike, Fed officials have expressed varying opinions as to whether more increases will be needed.

Last week, Patrick Harker, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, said he thought rates could hold for a while. And earlier, Michelle Bowman, a member of the Fed's Board of Governors before the Kansas Bankers Association said additional increases may be needed.

The Fed will not vote on interest rates again until its Sept. 19-20 meeting. Fed officials are meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyo., for their annual economic policy symposium Aug. 24-26. This year's topic is “Structural Shifts in the Global Economy.”

Few on Wall Street expect the Fed to raise rates again when it meets in September. The probability that the central bank will hold its key rate steady is at more than 88%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Fed policy often has lagging effects, but for now economic growth continues at a healthy pace. The nation's gross domestic product rose 2% in the second quarter, which was better than expected.

Also beating expectations was U.S. retail sales, which posted a 0.7% gain in July, the Census Bureau reported on Tuesday.

The continued strength of the economy could mean a rise in U.S. Treasury yields, which mean higher interest rates for everyone, with or without addition rate hikes from the Fed.

"This is a situation when good news really is bad news," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial in Charlotte, NC. "A ten-year Treasury note inching higher could do the Fed's job by pushing up the cost of capital and making life more difficult for small business owners and consumers alike."