FedEx Pilots Reject Contract Proposal - The Messenger
Business.
FedEx Pilots Reject Contract Proposal

The tentative agreement offered a 30% pay raise and some pension improvements but the rank-and-file are still not happy

Published |Updated
Justin Bachman
Pilots at FedEx Express rejected a tentative agreement with the freight hauler on July 24.Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Pilots at FedEx Express have rejected a tentative agreement with the freight hauler, going against union leadership who had approved the pact. 

FedEx pilots rejected the proposed contract by 57%, with 43% approving, with voting closing on Monday, according to the pilots’ union, the Air Line Pilots Association.

“Our members have spoken and we will now regroup and prepare for the next steps,” Capt. Chris Norman, the FedEx chair of the local group, which represents about 6,000 FedEx pilots.

The threat of a walkout is unlikely, however, as the company seems to be prepared to continue negotiating — a different situation from UPS' labor talks. 

“While we are disappointed in these voting results, FedEx will continue to bargain in good faith with our pilots to achieve an agreement that is fair for all FedEx stakeholders,” the Memphis-based company said in a statement.

The agreement, which union leaders approved in June, included a 30% pay increase and a 30% increase to the pilots’ legacy pension, while also boosting contributions to a new “Market Based Cash Balance Pension.”

ALPA said it will assess “pilot group priorities moving forward” in the coming weeks. The union said it expects the National Mediation Board will convene a status conference with ALPA and the company. FedEx and ALPA began the talks in May 2021.

