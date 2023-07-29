A federal judge on Friday sided with attorneys defending cancer victims, striking down Johnson & Johnson’s second attempt at resolving the more than 38,000 lawsuits alleging its talc products caused cancer.

Johnson & Johnson filed for bankruptcy protection in April, after transferring its talc liabilities to a new company called LTL Management, CNBC reported.

US Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan said in a court opinion that the bankruptcy is dismissed because the lawsuits did not put Johnson & Johnson in immediate “financial distress.”

"In sum, this Court smells smoke, but does not see the fire," Kaplan wrote, Reuters reported. "Therefore, the emphasis on certainty and immediacy of financial distress closes the door of chapter 11 to LTL at this juncture."

Attorneys representing individuals who claimed that using Johnson & Johnson’s talc products ultimately led to their cancer diagnosis agreed.

Johnson & Johnson said it plans to appeal the judge's decision Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

"J&J has spent two years trying to convince us that somehow a company worth a half-trillion dollars is bankrupt," attorney Andy Birchfield said. "It's time for the nonsense to stop and for J&J to accept responsibility."

Johnson & Johnson in a Friday statement said it would seek an appeal and said the lawsuits filed against the company are “specious and lack scientific merit.”

This is the second time that Johnson & Johnson sought and lost bankruptcy protection. In 2021, a US appeals court struck down the attempt, saying the company did not demonstrate sufficient financial distress.

Then it refiled for Chapter 22 bankruptcy protection in April of this year, as The Messenger previously reported, hoping to “resolve all claims arising from cosmetic talc litigation against the company and its affiliates,” a company statement at the time said.