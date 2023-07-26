Fed Raises Interest Rates to a 22-Year High in its Ongoing War on Inflation

The Federal Reserve voted Wednesday to raise its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point, a universally expected move in its long an succeeding battle against inflation.

The central bank's Federal Open Market Committee raised its key rate to a range of 5.25% to 5.50, its highest level in 22 years. The Fed left the option of raising rates again in the future.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to take a data-dependent approach in determining the extent of any policy firming that may be appropriate,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at a press briefing explaining the central bank's decision.

Whether the Fed raises rates at its next meeting in September will depend on a variety of reports on inflation, consumer spending and other economic data scheduled for release over the next eight weeks, he said.

"All of that information is going to inform our decision as we go into that meeting," he told reporters. "I would say it is certainly possible that we would raise funds again at the September meeting if the data warranted. And I would also say it's possible that we would choose to hold steady at that meeting."

Wednesday's move marks the 11th time the Fed has raised rates since March 2022. The moves are intended to slow the economy enough to bring inflation down to the central bank's 2% target, but not so much as to spark a recession. So far, it's been working.

“The Fed has been generally pleased with the drop in inflation,” Jeff Harris, a finance and real estate professor at American University said before the Fed's decision. “However, current inflation remains above the 2% target and the jobs market remains strong.”

Policymakers took a pause in hiking rates at their June meeting to wait for more economic data before raising rates again. Since then, Fed watchers —from economists to futures traders — came to an almost complete consensus in anticipating the Fed's latest hike.

They have not been in consensus about what the Fed may do next, with many observers expecting no more interest rate increases this year.

"This is likely the Fed's last hike," said Brett House, an economics professor at Columbia University. "But its communications are going to keep implying otherwise to keep talking inflation expectations down.

Others aren't so sure this marks the end of the tightening cycle.

"There's a lot of stimulus, a lot of things pushing the economy up," said Jason Furman, former director of the National Economic Council in a CNBC interview ahead of the Fed's decision. "I think they may need to do more to really lock in their goal."

The central bank controls the Federal Funds Rate, which is the rate at which banks borrow from each other. Changes to the rate take months to trickle through the economy, and raising it too quickly risks throwing the U.S. into a recession.

The rate influences everything from the performance of the stock market to consumer loans. Financial products such as credit cards and home equity lines with variable rates typically follow the Fed's rate.

Financial products analytics website WalletHub estimates that a quarter-point hike from the Fed will cost credit card users $1.72 billion over the next 12 months. Already, the Fed's hikes since March 2022 are costing those holding credit card debt an additional $36 billion over the next 12 months, according to WalletHub. They cumulative effect of the ten previous rate hikes have already increased the cost of the average 30-year mortgage by $11,600 over the life of the loan.

A strong labor market, with rising wages, could prove to be a sticking point in bringing inflation down to the Fed's target rate. The labor market recently showed some signs of cooling, but remains resilient.

The labor market added 209,000 jobs in June, well below below economists’ expectations of a net gain of 240,000 jobs, but the unemployment rate fell to 3.6% from 3.7% in May.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell announced the central bank's latest decision on interest rates on Wednesday. Drew Angerer/Getty

“The nation's strong labor market has made it harder to get inflation down toward target levels," said Sean Snaith, director of the University of Central Florida's Institute for Economic Forecasting. "But it's also a key reason that rapid rate increases haven't completely derailed the economy."

Meantime, economic growth remains far from recessionary, with the nation's gross domestic product growing at 2% in the first quarter. The Bureau of Economic Analysis will release GDP numbers for the second quarter on Thursday.

With economic growth this strong, it's increasingly likely the Fed may pull off its goal of bringing the economy to a soft landing.

"At the start of 2023, a soft landing seemed like a pipe dream, but it's more and more on the table as a possible outcome. We're probably facing more of a 'near recession' now than an actual one," Snaith said.

Kairong Xiao, and associate professor at Columbia Business School, warns it may be too early to call a soft landing.

“It’s possible that the monetary tightening-inducted economic recession is down the road,” he said. “Maybe it takes time for the tightening effect to trickle down.”

The Messenger's Ben White contributed to this article.