Fed Fines Deutsche Bank $186 Million Over ‘Unsafe and Unsound Practices’

Deutsche Bank was fined $186 million by the Federal Reserve Board for allegedly violating anti-money laundering rules — again.
The board issued a consent order and fine Wednesday based on “unsafe and unsound practices” and for violating previous consent orders relating to sanctions compliance and anti-money laundering controls.
“The Board found that Deutsche Bank made insufficient remedial progress under the 2015 and 2017 consent orders and had deficient anti-money laundering internal controls and governance processes relating to its prior relationship with the Estonian branch of Danske Bank,” the Fed said in a statement. “This consent order requires Deutsche Bank to prioritize completion of several critical requirements of the Board's prior orders.”
The board issued a cease and desist to Deutsche Bank in 2015 over inadequate risk management and compliance policies and procedures, as well as for failing to comply with Office of Foreign Assets Control regulations at its overseas sites. In 2017, the board hit Deutsche Bank with a $41 million penalty and a second cease and desist order against its U.S. operations for anti-money laundering deficiencies.
- Failed Swiss Bank Credit Suisse Fined $388 Million by UK and US Regulators
- Deutsche Bank to Pay Epstein Victims $75 Million to Settle Lawsuit
- Deutsche Bank Files for Crypto License
- Coast Guard Intercepts $186 Million in Cocaine in Caribbean, Atlantic Ocean
- Merrill Lynch and Parent Bank of America Fined $12 Million by Regulators for Ignoring Criminally-Suspicious Activity
The board also announced a written agreement to address other “general deficiencies” relating to Deutsche Bank's governance, risk management and controls.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Forget the High Interest Rates, It’s Getting Tougher to Even Get a Credit CardBusiness
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Campbell Soup to Acquire Rao’s Pasta Sauce Parent for $2.7 BillionBusiness
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Airlines Cancel More Than 1,300 Flights as Storms Slam East CoastBusiness
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max to Stream Sports, Plans to Charge Customers MoreBusiness
- A Swiftie Spent $1,400 on Eras Tour Tickets That Apparently Didn’t ExistEntertainment
- Pollo Tropical, Florida Chicken Chain, to Be Sold for $225 MillionBusiness
- Rudy Giuliani Lists Luxury Manhattan Apartment for $6.5 MillionBusiness
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Zoom Is Using Your Personal Calls to Train its AIBusiness