Fed Fines Deutsche Bank $186 Million Over ‘Unsafe and Unsound Practices’

The Fed found that the bank violated 2015 and 2017 consent orders relating to sanctions compliance and anti-money laundering controls

Rocio Fabbro
The headquarters of German bank Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany.Daniel Roland/AFP via Getty Images

Deutsche Bank was fined $186 million by the Federal Reserve Board for allegedly violating anti-money laundering rules — again.

The board issued a consent order and fine Wednesday based on “unsafe and unsound practices” and for violating previous consent orders relating to sanctions compliance and anti-money laundering controls.

“The Board found that Deutsche Bank made insufficient remedial progress under the 2015 and 2017 consent orders and had deficient anti-money laundering internal controls and governance processes relating to its prior relationship with the Estonian branch of Danske Bank,” the Fed said in a statement. “This consent order requires Deutsche Bank to prioritize completion of several critical requirements of the Board's prior orders.”

The board issued a cease and desist to Deutsche Bank in 2015 over inadequate risk management and compliance policies and procedures, as well as for failing to comply with Office of Foreign Assets Control regulations at its overseas sites. In 2017, the board hit Deutsche Bank with a $41 million penalty and a second cease and desist order against its U.S. operations for anti-money laundering deficiencies.

The board also announced a written agreement to address other “general deficiencies” relating to Deutsche Bank's governance, risk management and controls.

