Fed Could Raise Rates Again; Chair Powell Says Inflation Fight Isn’t Over

The Federal Reserve is prepared to raise interest rates further in its ongoing fight against inflation, the central bank's chairman Jerome Powell said Friday.

"The process still has a long way to go, even with the recent more favorable readings on inflation," he said at the Fed's annual economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

The central bank has raised rates 11 times since March 2022, to a 22-year high of 5.25% to 5.5%.

“We are prepared to raise rates further if appropriate," Powell said, "and intend to hold policy at a restrictive level until we are confident that inflation is moving sustainably down toward our objective.”

Inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, has fallen from over 9% in June 2022 to 3.2% in July of this year.

That's still higher than the Fed's target rate of 2%. From here, inflation may prove sticky with higher energy prices this summer and a labor market that has not lost enough strength to curb wage increases with the unemployment rate at 3.5%.

Officials gathered in Wyoming yesterday and today to discuss “Structural Shifts in the Global Economy.” In the past, Powell has used his speech from the event to signal changes and push policy agendas. Last year, he rattled markets by saying its efforts to curb inflation would lead to “some pain.”

Stocks swung from positive to slightly negative following Powell's speech, but turned higher by midday.

The Fed will not vote on interest rates again until its Sept. 19-20 meeting.

Few on Wall Street expect the Fed to raise rates again when it meets in September. The probability that the central bank will hold its key rate steady is at nearly 85% following Powell's speech, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Wall Street remains more or less split on whether there will be another rate hike this year.

"Similar to a year ago, Powell presented a hawkish stance regarding inflation and interest rates," said Fred Taylor, managing director and partner at Beacon Pointe Advisors' Denver Office. "Their job is not finished yet. A November increase looks likely now."

Powell gave little indiction that any rate hike would be coming soon, reiterating the need to gather more data on how the Fed's moves so far continue to affect the economy. Getting policy just right – so that inflation declines without the economy tipping into a recession – requires a delicate balance

“Doing too little could allow above-target inflation to become entrenched and ultimately require monetary policy to wring more persistent inflation from the economy at a high cost to employment,” he said. “Doing too much could also do unnecessary harm to the economy.”

Fed policy often has lagging effects, but for now economic growth continues at a healthy pace. The nation's gross domestic product rose 2% in the second quarter, which was better than expected and the labor market also remains stronger than expected.

“We are navigating by the stars under cloudy skies,” Powell said.

Fed policymakers have appeared to be split between holding rates steady and raising them further. In recent weeks, Fed officials expressed varying opinions as to whether more increases will be needed.

Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, for instance, indicated that high interest rates are here to stay for as long as inflation remains above the Federal Reserve's target, and they could go higher.

Patrick Harker, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, has said he thinks rates could hold for a while. And Michelle Bowman, a member of the Fed's Board of Governors before the Kansas Bankers Association has said additional increases may be needed.