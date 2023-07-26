More interest rate hikes could be coming this year, or maybe not; it depends.

That's about as clear a vision as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell could offer on Wednesday as the central bank announced another quarter-point hike in interest rates in its battle against inflation.

Here are some key Powell quotes from his press conference on Wednesday afternoon:

On the Fed's next meeting in September: " I would say it is certainly possible that we would raise funds again at the September meeting if the data warranted. And I would also say it's possible that we would choose to hold steady at that meeting. We're going to making careful assessments as I said meeting by meeting."

On the Fed's success in raising rates without tipping the economy into a recession: "The overall resilience of the economy, the fact that we've been able to achieve disinflation so far without any meaningful negative impact on the labor market, the strength of the economy overall — that's a good thing."

On what continued economic strength means for inflation: "At the margins, stronger growth could lead over time to higher inflation and that would require an appropriate response for monetary policy. So we'll be watching that carefully and seeing how it evolves over time."

On what policy makers will be doing between now and their next meeting Sept. 19-20: "We're going to look at two additional job reports, two additional CPI [Consumer Price Index] reports. Lots of activity data. And that's what we're going to look at and we're going to make the decision then. That decision could mean another hike in September or mean that we decide to maintain at that level."

On risks of raising versus not raising rates: "It's really a question of how do you balance the two risks. The risk of doing too much or too little. And, you know, I would say that, you know, we're coming to a place where there really are risks on both sides. It's hard to say exactly whether they're in balance or not."

On the continued strength of the labor market: "It is a very positive thing that actually the unemployment rate is the same as it was when we lifted off in March of '22 at 3.6%. That's a blessing that we've been able to achieve some disinflation. We don't seek... it's not that we're aiming to raise unemployment."

Jerome Powell takes the oath of office for his second term as chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in Washington, D.C. OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

On how long interest rates will need to remain high: "I would say what our eyes are telling us is policy has not been restrictive enough for long enough to have its full desired effects. So we intend to keep policy restrictive until we're confident that inflation is coming down sustainably to our 2% [inflation] target. And we're prepared to further tighten if that is appropriate. We think the process, you know, still probably has a long way to go."

On whether the Fed would raise rates in consecutive meetings or take pauses: "There's a lot of uncertainty out there. We just want to keep moving at what we think is the right pace. I do think it makes all the sense in the world to slow down as we now make these finally judged decisions ... It's possible that we would move at consecutive meetings. We're not taking that off the table. Or we might not. It really depends on what the data tells us."

On when rates might come back down: "I'm not giving any numerical guidance. We'd be comfortable cutting rates when we're comfortable cutting rates. That won't be this year I don't think."

On the Fed's staff's forecast for a recession: "Given the resilience of the economy recently, they are no longer forecasting a recession. I just want to note that our staff produces its own forecast which is independent of the forecast that we as FOMC participants produce."

On his optimism about reducing inflation: "I wouldn't use the term 'optimism' about this year. I would say there's a pathway. And yes, that's a good way to think about it. We've seen so far the beginnings of disinflation without any real costs in the labor market."

On whether rate hikes continue until inflation hits the Fed's 2% target: "So the idea that we would keep hiking until inflation gets to two percent would be a prescription of going way past the target. ... You'd stop raising long before you got to two percent inflation. And you'd start cutting before you got to two percent inflation too."