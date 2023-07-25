FDIC Warns Banks on Reporting Artificially Low Levels of Uninsured Deposits

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is warning banks to fix undercounted deposit figures in their statements filed to regulators shortly before and after the banking crisis earlier this year.

Banks ramped up their reporting of lower uninsured deposit levels late last year. The practice continued during the first three months of this year.

Not so fast, the FDIC said in a sharply worded note on Monday.

Some banks, the regulator said, “incorrectly reduced” their reported levels of uninsured deposits by not including deposits backed by collateral. Banks also artificially reduced their stated deposits by not including inter-company deposit balances of their subsidiaries. The regulator ordered banks’ chief financial officers and directors to clean up their reporting and file amended statements. Banks are required to file those “call reports” to the FDIC quarterly.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March cast a spotlight on trillions of dollars of uninsured deposits held at banks by ordinary consumers, companies and government entities. The FDIC insures bank deposits up to $250,000, per account and per bank. At SVB, 88% of deposits were uninsured. The federal government extended an unusual lifeline to SVB’s customers, insuring all of their deposits.

Some 55 banks restated, meaning lowered, their uninsured deposits in their fourth-quarter 2022 call reports, well above the number of restatements in prior quarters, S&P Global Market Intelligence reported July 6. In the first three months of this year, 22 banks restated their numbers. Huntington National Bank’s lowering for the last three months of 2022 was the largest, a 39.9% decline. That quarter, Bank of America revised its uninsured deposit down by 13% to $783.8 billion.

The fees, designed to help the FDIC recoup some of the costs of bailing out Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, are tied to uninsured deposits. Photo by NOAH BERGER/AFP via Getty Images

Why did they do that?

“A higher proportion of insured makes them look better,” said Stephen Biggar, the director of financial institutions research at Argus Research in New York. But “the FDIC would prefer to have a more honest assessment.”

Second, the reduced figures could potentially have slashed millions and, in some cases, billions of dollars off the special fee that some banks must pay under a recent regulatory rule. The fee, totaling $15.8 billion for all banks, is supposed to help the FDIC recoup some of the losses it incurred when it bailed out depositors in SVB — the second-largest bank failure in history, behind Washington Mutual’s collapse in 2008 — and Signature. FDIC regulators approved in May a proposal to charge banks with more than $5 billion in uninsured deposits a 0.125% fee for two years on their uninsured totals.

JPMorgan Chase, the nation’s largest bank, would pay around $1.5 billion in additional fees based on its $1.2 trillion in uninsured deposits at the end of 2022, FDIC records show.

The FDIC’s knuckle rap means banks likely won’t see the savings they anticipated from reporting reduced uninsured deposit figures.

At its peak in 2021, the proportion of uninsured deposits in the U.S. banking system was 46.6%, the highest since 1949, Federal Reserve data show. Now, at $7.1 trillion as of March 31, it’s 42.2% of total deposits, S&P says.