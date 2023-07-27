FDA Safety Violations Found at Plant that Makes Wegovy Weight Loss Pen

The Brussels plant that fills the self-injection pens for the blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy has failed to comply with FDA safety rules, Reuters reported, citing documents obtained through public a records request.

Catalent, the company that runs the plant, failed to meet the FDA's guidelines for sterility, inspectors found during visits in October 2021 and August 2022, according to documents obtained by Reuters through the Freedom of Information Act. Catalent shut down its facility twice between the inspections to address the agency’s concerns, as drug maker Novo Nordisk continues to struggle to keep up with demand for the drug.

At the end of 2021, Novo Nordisk issued a statement that they would fail to meet U.S. demand during the first half of 2022 due to “issues with Good Manufacturing Practices.” In an update earlier this month, the company said patients will have difficulty filling prescriptions for low-doses of the drug through September.

In its 2021 visit, FDA inspectors found that the Catalent facility’s air filtration systems on one filling line failed multiple times between 2017 and 2021, resulting in sterility being “compromised.”

During both visits, investigators noted that Catalent staff failed to follow standard quality control procedures including regularly checking that equipment was not contaminated with microbes.

"Based on the FDA's findings, I would be concerned about the sterility of the products made at this site," Susan Bain, a former FDA inspector, told Reuters.

A spokesperson for U.S.-based Catalent told Reuters the company "has a strong regulatory record in an industry of extraordinary complexity."