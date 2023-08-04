Robocallers Fined $300 Million Made 5 Billion Calls
The FCC said owners of companies involved already have a lifetime ban on telemarketing calls
The Federal Communications Commission is cracking down on deceptive robocallers.
The agency issued a nearly $300 million fine against an international network of companies that violated federal “spoofing laws” on Thursday as part of its ongoing effort to end phone scams. The alleged scammers made over 5 billion robocalls to more than 500 million phone numbers during three months in 2021 claiming to sell auto warranties, the FCC said.
“We take seriously our responsibility to protect consumers and the integrity of U.S. communications networks from the onslaught of these types of pernicious calls,” said FCC enforcement bureau chief Loyaan Egal.
The enterprise is responsible for most of the illegal robocalls claiming to sell auto warranties in the U.S., the FCC claims. The companies are owned by two individuals, Roy M. Cox and Aaron Michael Jones, who already have lifetime bans against making telemarketing calls from the FCC.
After the FCC last year ordered U.S.-based voice service providers to stop working with telemarketing companies involved in alleged scams, illegal auto warranty robocalls dropped by 99% nationwide, the agency said.
U.S. consumers receive roughly 4 billion robocalls per month, according to the commission.
The FCC also launched an initiative in partnership with investigators in 46 states Thursday to investigate “spoofing” and robocall scam campaigns.
"The FCC and state leaders share a common enemy: robocall scammers targeting consumers and businesses around the country," said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in its statement announcing the partnership.
