Farmers Joins List of Insurers Turning Away Business in California

Farmers Insurance has started limiting sales of new homeowner policies in California, joining two of the other largest property and casualty insurers in the state in turning away from the high cost of wildfire claims and reconstruction.

“With record-breaking inflation, severe weather events, and reconstruction costs continuing to climb, we are focused on serving our customers while effectively managing our business,” Farmers confirmed in a statement to The Messenger Tuesday.

The insurer said in a June 30 filing with the California Department of Insurance that it would limit new coverage for homes to about 7,000 policies a month, the Real Deal reported. State Farm and Allstate had previously said they would stop selling new homeowner policies in the nation’s largest state, and Farmers said it won’t sell any more policies than it would have before “recent market changes.”

Insurers are retreating from California because they aren’t able to charge enough in premiums to cover their costs, according to the American Property Casualty Insurance Association. The trade group blamed the state’s regulatory framework, which requires insurers to get approval from the state’s insurance department for any premium increases.

“Insurers do not want to retrench from one of the nation’s most important markets,” but cannot protect policyholders when they are “struggling to secure an adequate rate and manage their risk exposure,” the trade group said in a July 7 statement. “Insurers must have the financial strength to deliver on our promises to customers when disaster strikes.”

Consumer advocates like Public Citizen, on the other hand, say the industry is exploiting a crisis for profits.

One reason for an increase in reconstruction costs, in addition to inflation boosting the price of building materials, is the growing destructiveness of wildfires in California. Six of the state’s 10 largest wildfires were in 2020 or later, according to the state’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Homeowners who can’t find a private insurance company have the option of purchasing a California FAIR Plan, described on its website as a “temporary safety net.” Policies are from a syndicated insurance pool comprised of all insurers licensed in the state.

Farmers is owned by Swiss insurer Zurich Insurance Group and based in Woodland Hills, California.