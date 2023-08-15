Billionaire Leon Black Claims Family of Woman He Allegedly Raped Believes Allegations Were Untrue

The family of the autistic woman who sued billionaire Leon Black over an alleged rape believed the allegations were untrue, according to court documents filed by Black’s legal counsel on Monday.

The woman, identified in court documents as “Jane Doe,” filed a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court July 25, claiming she was 16 years old when Black allegedly raped her inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Upper East Side townhouse in 2002.

Following the complaint, Black hired investigators who “spoke with numerous witnesses, including close and extended family members” and others close to the woman. The investigation found, however, that “[e]very material aspect” of the complaint was untrue, Black’s legal team alleges in the documents.

In the filing, Black’s legal team called the claims against him a “sham” and an attempt to “smear [him] with no basis in fact.”

The documents allege that the woman “has a history of making up alternate realities … and invents things that ‘become her reality,’” according to recorded conversations with her family and friends.

The filing also claims that she does not have autism or mosaic down syndrome, but rather “studied those behaviors and began intentionally displaying them in her twenties.” For example, the document alleges that once she noticed that people with autism don’t look other people in the eye, she began avoiding doing so — “a behavior she had never before displayed.”

She has a “history of seeking attention through any means available to her,” according to the documents.

Black’s legal team also alleges that the woman posted on social media claiming to have been abused by Epstein, despite never having made such allegations before. Her family subsequently told her they didn’t think it was true and she deleted the post, the filing said.

Jeanne Christensen, legal counsel to Jane Doe, denied the allegations levied by Black’s legal team.

“Black hopes to shift our attention to defending ourselves against baseless claims so that he can continue to have his private investigators bully and threaten our clients who have dared to call out his sexual violence publicly,” Christensen said in a statement to the New York Post.

In her original lawsuit, Doe alleged that she was first introduced to convicted sex offender and Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell when she was 15 by her abusive cheerleading coach. Maxwell then allegedly introduced her to Epstein and forced her to engage in sexual acts with him over the span of several months, flying her out to the U.S. Virgin Islands, New York and Palm Beach, Florida.

Epstein hanged himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting sex trafficking charges.

The documents filed by Black's legal team, however, claim that the woman never traveled to any of those places, and that she was 18 when she joined the cheerleading group.

Black's filing came in response to Doe’s motion to proceed anonymously on Friday, which accused Black of stationing “a large SUV outside the plaintiff’s home ‘to harass and intimidate Ms. Doe'" two days after she filed her lawsuit.

The parked car “had nothing to do with Mr. Black,” his legal team maintained, adding that that investigators didn’t begin working on Black’s behalf until Aug. 7. The investigators, led by “83-year-old decorated Army veteran” Carlos Melendez, first spoke with the woman's father in the early afternoon and met with her mother later that day, according to the documents.

Black did not oppose the motion for Jane Doe to remain anonymous.