Fake Snakes: Bulgari’s Constant Battle to Protect Its Luxury ‘Serpenti’ Goods

As legendary Italian jeweler Bulgari pulls out all the stops to celebrate the 75th anniversary of its signature serpentine design, its legal battles over fakers and cheap online sellers are exposing the less glamorous side of ultra-luxury retailing.

The storied brand — part of the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton empire that includes Christian Dior and Tiffany — is waging a clutch of trademark infringement cases around the globe against counterfeiters and copycats. Bulgari is also fending off threats from the legal but image-tarnishing “gray market,” in which authentic luxe watches, necklaces and rings find their way to online marketplaces to be sold at a steep discount.

Douglas Hand, a lawyer in New York who focuses on the fashion industry, says that Bulgari’s battles, like those of other luxury brands such as Chanel, are the flip side of its glittering, multimillion-dollar image.

“The goodwill associated with these brands is so valuable, so they police intellectual property infringement accordingly,” Hand said.

While the conflicts haven’t tainted the 75th anniversary of Bulgari’s best-selling Serpenti lines ("Serpenti" means "snakes" in Italian), whose logo is splashed on everything from jewelry and watches to handbags and eyeglasses, they demand constant attention. “Entire in-house legal departments are devoted to stomping out gray market sales, counterfeits and trademark infringement,” Hand said.

The company is celebrating its iconic design through early 2024, The New York Times reported earlier this month. Bulgari kicked off the fêting last November with a collaboration between Turkish-American new-media artist Refik Anadol and the Saatchi Gallery in London. A “Bulgari Serpenti 75 Years of Infinite Tales" pop-up exhibit in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District runs through July 16.

Because the luxury-goods company is constantly tweaking its serpent design and applying its name and image to different goods, it regularly applies for patents and trademarks. U.S. Patent and Trademark Office records show that the company has received 167 trademark patents for incarnations of its brand, including for “Serpenti” on “sleeves for laptops” and “spectacle cases.” In 2018, it even registered to use the “Bulgari" trademark on “dried fruit-based snacks,” among other goods.

Last May, the company showcased its flagship serpentine design at a 15th-century palazzo in Venice that was outfitted to look like a sumptuous showroom. It featured sculptures by storied Venetian glassmaker Venini and NFTs sold with precious jewels. One included the Yellow Diamond Hypnosis necklace, a white-gold serpent twisting around a 15.5-carat intense yellow diamond and three round brilliant-cut yellow diamonds, sported by actress and Bulgari brand ambassador Zendaya. An emerald and diamond version of the necklace that featured in a 2022 documentary film has since sold for $3.5 million, according to luxury publication the Robb Report.

The symbol of the snake, Bulgari says on its website, is “always ready to take a hypnotic new form,” and “the icon forever remains an emblem of eternal rebirth and bold metamorphosis.” In 1962, actress Elizabeth Taylor posed for an iconic photograph on the set of “Cleopatra” while wearing a Serpenti bracelet-watch with a diamond head and mesmerizing emerald eyes.

Consumers wanting a used version of a Serpenti necklace can buy a diamond, ruby and 18-karat white and yellow gold version for $300,000 on 1st Dibs. Meanwhile, a seller known as moonchildworld is offering an 18-karat “Bulgari Serpenti Viper Pearl” necklace for $190. It’s impossible to know if the jewelry is authentic or a copycat filled with resin.

Jean-Claude Biver, the head of LVMH’s watch division, once called the gray market for the world’s most expensive jewelry the "industry's cancer.” In 2017, he told Reuters that “in luxury goods, when you break the illusion of prestige, the dream, the prices, it takes away the confidence. It means slow death for luxury goods.” Luxury brands want to sell only through their own distribution channels, not random online merchants.

LVMH employs “at least 60 lawyers” and spends $17 million a year on anti-counterfeiting legal actions, Harvard Business Review reported in 2019. Up to 70% of the annual $4.5 trillion global trade in fake goods, it wrote, is for luxury merchandise.

A spokesperson for LVMH at Brunswick Group in New York did not respond to requests for comment.

Bulgari has helped make LVMH Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault the world’s second-wealthiest person, with $234.5 billion as of July 12, according to Forbes’ real-time billionaires list.