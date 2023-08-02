Fake Barbie Doll Hoax Targets Mattel — and Tricks News Media - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Fake Barbie Doll Hoax Targets Mattel — and Tricks News Media

'MyCelia Barbie,' which is made of mushrooms and other organic materials, isn’t a Mattel product, and the toy giant isn’t going plastic-free

Published |Updated
Francisco Velasquez
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The fake ‘eco warrior Barbie,’ pictured on a fake Mattel website, is the brainchild of the Barbie Liberation Organization. www.mattel-corporate.com

American actress and activist Daryl Hannah created an elaborate Barbie-themed hoax aimed at Mattel, the giant toy company behind the iconic doll and summer blockbuster movie, a leading trade publication reported.

The hoax, which borders on parody, involves a decomposable doll made of mushrooms and other organic materials that’s called "MyCelia Barbie" and is advertised as part of Mattel's sustainability efforts.

The fake Barbie, however, isn't one of Mattel’s products, The Toy Book reported Tuesday. Instead, it’s the brainchild of the Barbie Liberation Organization, a group of environmental activists aiming to draw attention to the company's environmental practices. The organization’s website calls those who register “BLO Operatives” with “access to classified briefings and sensitive intelligence of covert operations.” Internet archives show the group was formed in 1989 by activist-artists and once switched the voice boxes in talking G.I. Joes and Barbie dolls.

Part of the latest ruse involved a purported press release from a fake website designed to appear as Mattel's corporate website.

Read More

The spoof tricked several publications, including the Washington Times and People magazine, into thinking the doll was an actual Mattel product. Both of those news outlets have since removed their stories from their websites.

The stunt has emerged as “Barbie” the movie heads toward grossing $1 billion in ticket sales since opening July 21. 

As part of the bogus environmental campaign around the fake doll, Hannah posted a video on YouTube Tuesday titled “Plastic Free with Darryl Hannah” that showed her walking along a beach and stating that by 2030, all Mattel toys will be plastic free. 

“During my lifetime Barbie and over 1 billion of her friends have been abandoned in our landfills and waterways where they will live on forever," she said. Adding that “plastic waste is everywhere,” she said, "I am proud to announce that by 2030, all Mattel toys will be plastic free starting with the iconic Barbie doll. In just a few years, Barbie will be made of totally compostable materials.”

To “mark” the corporate “shift,” Hannah said that Mattel had released “new, limited edition eco warrior Barbies, commemorating the real world heroes of the environmental struggle with one even named after me."

Another video posted Tuesday on the “MyCelia Barbie” channel on YouTube showed a “limited edition MyCelia EcoWarrior Barbie,” along with environmental activists resembling Greta Thunberg and Hannah using bolt cutters to break into a Shell oil refinery.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.