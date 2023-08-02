Fake Barbie Doll Hoax Targets Mattel — and Tricks News Media

American actress and activist Daryl Hannah created an elaborate Barbie-themed hoax aimed at Mattel, the giant toy company behind the iconic doll and summer blockbuster movie, a leading trade publication reported.

The hoax, which borders on parody, involves a decomposable doll made of mushrooms and other organic materials that’s called "MyCelia Barbie" and is advertised as part of Mattel's sustainability efforts.

The fake Barbie, however, isn't one of Mattel’s products, The Toy Book reported Tuesday. Instead, it’s the brainchild of the Barbie Liberation Organization, a group of environmental activists aiming to draw attention to the company's environmental practices. The organization’s website calls those who register “BLO Operatives” with “access to classified briefings and sensitive intelligence of covert operations.” Internet archives show the group was formed in 1989 by activist-artists and once switched the voice boxes in talking G.I. Joes and Barbie dolls.

Part of the latest ruse involved a purported press release from a fake website designed to appear as Mattel's corporate website.

The spoof tricked several publications, including the Washington Times and People magazine, into thinking the doll was an actual Mattel product. Both of those news outlets have since removed their stories from their websites.

The stunt has emerged as “Barbie” the movie heads toward grossing $1 billion in ticket sales since opening July 21.

As part of the bogus environmental campaign around the fake doll, Hannah posted a video on YouTube Tuesday titled “Plastic Free with Darryl Hannah” that showed her walking along a beach and stating that by 2030, all Mattel toys will be plastic free.

“During my lifetime Barbie and over 1 billion of her friends have been abandoned in our landfills and waterways where they will live on forever," she said. Adding that “plastic waste is everywhere,” she said, "I am proud to announce that by 2030, all Mattel toys will be plastic free starting with the iconic Barbie doll. In just a few years, Barbie will be made of totally compostable materials.”

To “mark” the corporate “shift,” Hannah said that Mattel had released “new, limited edition eco warrior Barbies, commemorating the real world heroes of the environmental struggle with one even named after me."

Another video posted Tuesday on the “MyCelia Barbie” channel on YouTube showed a “limited edition MyCelia EcoWarrior Barbie,” along with environmental activists resembling Greta Thunberg and Hannah using bolt cutters to break into a Shell oil refinery.