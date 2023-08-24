FAA May Crack Down on Upscale Air Charters

The popularity of a private jet-like experience on niche carriers like JSX and Aero has surged in recent years, letting people breeze through a private terminal into an opulent plane with 30 or fewer spacious seats.

These operators, which merge the distinction between scheduled and charter airline operations, have caught the attention of U.S. regulators after a long campaign by aviation labor unions and other groups that contend the companies are skirting air safety and labor rules.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it plans new rules to address public charter operations “in light of recent high-volume operations” that make these flights “essentially indistinguishable” from scheduled carriers.

“While the FAA has adjusted its oversight of these increased operations, the FAA is considering whether a regulatory change may be appropriate to ensure the management of the level of safety necessary for those operations,” the agency said in its notice.

The implications for Dallas-based JSX – among the largest public charters – could be immense if it’s required to operate as a Part 121 airline, the same as American, Southwest, Delta and others. JSX – which counts Qatar Airways and JetBlue among its investors – has grown immensely in recent years. On Thursday, less than an hour after the FAA announcement, JSX announced new service to the Bahamas from Florida, Dallas and Westchester County, New York.

Another luxury scheduled charter operator, California-based Aero, had no one available to comment, according to a company representative. Both JSX and Aero operate under rules for aircraft with 30 seats or fewer.

JSX flies 30-seat Embraer jets with abundant legroom, free snacks and drinks, and fares that are higher than scheduled airlines; Aero has 16 seats on their Embraer E135s. Both market an upscale experience, and a quick trip from a car to being onboard, with federally-approved security screening that is less onerous and more efficient than the typical Transportation Security Administration interaction.

Among the changes could be requirements for how many hours of flying its pilots need, which would make hiring more difficult given the competition for pilots with the major carriers and regional airlines.

Passengers and crews would also likely face the same longer queues for security screening at the large passenger terminals, potentially moving flights from private terminals at the same airports.

The proposed rules could also affect SkyWest, the regional airline that asked the DOT more than a year ago to allow it to begin flights as SkyWest Charter LLC, with service to small cities. The company wants to refit some 50-seat jets with 30 seats and fly under the charter rules, allowing it to hire pilots with 250 hours and not the 1,500 hours that pilots for Part 121 airlines must have.

“SkyWest Charter believes that the operation of Part 380 flights under the current FAA classification is essential for small community air service, today and well into the future,” SkyWest spokeswoman Marissa Snow said.

Ben Kaufman, JSX’s director of marketing and communications, called the rulemaking “disappointing.” “JSX complies with all applicable rules and regulations and far exceeds the safety requirements germane to our public charter operations,” Kaufman said in an emailed statement. “As a beacon of American innovation, we’re confident that JSX can and will model the way forward to ensure safe, reliable, and accessible air travel for all.”

The largest U.S. pilot and flight attendant unions hailed the news Thursday even before the FAA had formally released it.

“Some airlines use the public charter loophole to cut costs by skirting lifesaving safety rules, but if they run similar operations as commercial scheduled airlines, then they are not operating as charter, and that’s an issue,” Jason Ambrosi, president of the Air Line Pilots Association, said in a statement.

“The irony should be lost on no one that the new business model is grounded in the idea that if you have money the rules don’t apply to you,” said Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA. “Our union helped to sound the alarm and this Administration answered decisively for crew and passenger safety and the security of the entire country.”

Update: This story was updated with Aero saying it was unavailable to comment.