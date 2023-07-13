ExxonMobil to Acquire Carbon Solutions Company for $4.9 Billion to Help Reduce Greenhouse Impact

ExxonMobil on Thursday upped its efforts to reduce carbon emissions by announcing a $4.9 billion deal to acquire Plano, Texas-based Denbury, which develops carbon capture systems.

The deal also includes Denbury's Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain oil and gas operations with proven reserves with the equivalent of more than 200 million barrels of oil.

“The breadth of Denbury’s network ... gives us the opportunity to play an even greater role in a thoughtful energy transition, as we continue to deliver on our commitment to provide the world with the vital energy and products it needs," said ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods.

Big oil companies have long been investing in carbon-reducing technologies as well as renewable energy sources to offset their emissions as the world increasingly demands climate change solutions. Much of their efforts have been met with accusations of "greenwashing," since producing oil and gas to meet global demand remains the core of their operations.

"The five supermajors are spending hundreds of millions of dollars each year on a systematic strategy to portray themselves as positive and proactive on the climate change emergency," reads a 2022 report from InfluenceMap.

The London-based energy and climate-change think tank said it found the messaging from BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell, and TotalEnergies inconsistent with the size of their capital investments.

ExxonMobil, in particular, has long been under fire following investigations that it knew about climate change as early as 1977 yet spent decades promoting misinformation.

Carbon capture often involves sequestering the greenhouse gas at the wellhead and injecting it underground so it doesn't gather in the atmosphere. Denbury boasts the largest carbon pipeline network in the U.S. with 1,300 miles, much of it traversing Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi. It also owns 10 onshore sequestration sites.

ExxonMobil is purchasing the company in an all-stock deal priced at $89.45 per share. The deal awaits regulatory and shareholder approval, and it is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter.