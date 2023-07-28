ExxonMobil Second-Quarter Profit Plummets 56%, Led by Falling Energy Prices - The Messenger
Business.
ExxonMobil Second-Quarter Profit Plummets 56%, Led by Falling Energy Prices

The leading oil and gas company recorded $7.9 billion in net income after posting its second-quarter earnings on Friday

Francisco Velasquez
ExxonMobil's second-quarter profit was cut in half as energy prices tumbled, the company said in releasing its second-quarter earnings report Friday. 

The oil giant's net income plunged 56% to $7.88 billion, from $17.85 billion a year ago, the company said, attributing it to a 40% decline in natural gas prices and smaller profit margins on oil refining. Diluted earnings per share of $1.94 missed analysts’ expectations of $2.05, according to estimates compiled by FactSet.

Its shares fell by about 2% in intraday trading.

“As I said last quarter, our growth won’t be linear as we execute our development plans that balance and optimize capital efficiency, resource recovery and production rates,” ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods said during the company’s conference call Friday.

Other major oil companies like Chevron, Shell, and TotalEnergies also have reported significant drops in their second-quarter profits, in part due to lower energy prices. 

Oil and gas demand surged in 2022, primarily because of geopolitical events such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, leading to concerns about potential shortages in the energy market. Energy prices have dropped significantly this year, but are projected to rise again, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

ExxonMobil's Fife Ethylene Plant, on March 3, 2020 in Cowdenbeath, Scotland.
ExxonMobil recorded $17.9 billion in net income during the second quarter of 2022. Ken Jack/Getty Images

In its quarterly report, ExxonMobil said it is taking steps to reduce carbon emissions, and to that end acquired Denbury, carbon capture and storage company, on July 12 for an estimated $4.9 billion, according to a company statement

Woods, ExxonMobil's CEO, told CNBC in an interview earlier this month that the company is “investing billions of dollars to reduce emissions, not only our own, but third parties.” During the company's second-quarter conference call with analysts, Woods added that the recent deals “have to be bigger than what ExxonMobil or any potential acquisition could do independent of one another.”

In June, ExxonMobil signed an agreement with Nucor Corporation, the largest steel producer and recycler in North America, to transport and store 5 million metric tons of CO2, the equivalent of replacing emissions of about 2 million gasoline-powered cars with electric vehicles.

And in April, after receiving approvals from Guyana's government, ExxonMobil moved forward with its Uaru development project located offshore of the South American nation. The project, valued at $12.7 billion, aims to add approximately 250,000 barrels of daily oil production capacity when operations begin in 2026. 

Earlier in April, Linde, a chemical company specializing in industrial gasses, signed a long-term agreement with ExxonMobil to transport and store 2.2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. ExxonMobil is expected to begin operations in 2025 when Linde completes the construction of its Beaumont, Texas-based ammonia plant, OCI Global. 

