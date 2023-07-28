ExxonMobil Second-Quarter Profit Plummets 56%, Led by Falling Energy Prices
The leading oil and gas company recorded $7.9 billion in net income after posting its second-quarter earnings on Friday
ExxonMobil's second-quarter profit was cut in half as energy prices tumbled, the company said in releasing its second-quarter earnings report Friday.
The oil giant's net income plunged 56% to $7.88 billion, from $17.85 billion a year ago, the company said, attributing it to a 40% decline in natural gas prices and smaller profit margins on oil refining. Diluted earnings per share of $1.94 missed analysts’ expectations of $2.05, according to estimates compiled by FactSet.
Its shares fell by about 2% in intraday trading.
“As I said last quarter, our growth won’t be linear as we execute our development plans that balance and optimize capital efficiency, resource recovery and production rates,” ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods said during the company’s conference call Friday.
- Chevron Profits Fall by More than 43%, Citing Fluctuating Oil Prices
- Papa Johns Blames Higher Pizza Prices for Plummeting Profits
- Citi’s Second-Quarter Profit Slides 36% Amid Economic Uncertainty
- Ford Nearly Triples Second-Quarter Profit to $1.9 Billion
- Shell Profits Decline By More Than Half As Oil Prices Slide From Their Peak
Other major oil companies like Chevron, Shell, and TotalEnergies also have reported significant drops in their second-quarter profits, in part due to lower energy prices.
Oil and gas demand surged in 2022, primarily because of geopolitical events such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, leading to concerns about potential shortages in the energy market. Energy prices have dropped significantly this year, but are projected to rise again, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).
In its quarterly report, ExxonMobil said it is taking steps to reduce carbon emissions, and to that end acquired Denbury, carbon capture and storage company, on July 12 for an estimated $4.9 billion, according to a company statement.
Woods, ExxonMobil's CEO, told CNBC in an interview earlier this month that the company is “investing billions of dollars to reduce emissions, not only our own, but third parties.” During the company's second-quarter conference call with analysts, Woods added that the recent deals “have to be bigger than what ExxonMobil or any potential acquisition could do independent of one another.”
In June, ExxonMobil signed an agreement with Nucor Corporation, the largest steel producer and recycler in North America, to transport and store 5 million metric tons of CO2, the equivalent of replacing emissions of about 2 million gasoline-powered cars with electric vehicles.
And in April, after receiving approvals from Guyana's government, ExxonMobil moved forward with its Uaru development project located offshore of the South American nation. The project, valued at $12.7 billion, aims to add approximately 250,000 barrels of daily oil production capacity when operations begin in 2026.
Earlier in April, Linde, a chemical company specializing in industrial gasses, signed a long-term agreement with ExxonMobil to transport and store 2.2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. ExxonMobil is expected to begin operations in 2025 when Linde completes the construction of its Beaumont, Texas-based ammonia plant, OCI Global.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Forget the High Interest Rates, It’s Getting Tougher to Even Get a Credit CardBusiness
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Campbell Soup to Acquire Rao’s Pasta Sauce Parent for $2.7 BillionBusiness
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Airlines Cancel More Than 1,300 Flights as Storms Slam East CoastBusiness
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max to Stream Sports, Plans to Charge Customers MoreBusiness
- A Swiftie Spent $1,400 on Eras Tour Tickets That Apparently Didn’t ExistEntertainment
- Pollo Tropical, Florida Chicken Chain, to Be Sold for $225 MillionBusiness
- Rudy Giuliani Lists Luxury Manhattan Apartment for $6.5 MillionBusiness
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Zoom Is Using Your Personal Calls to Train its AIBusiness