Exxon Mobil Reportedly in Talks With Automakers to Supply Lithium for Electric Vehicle Batteries

As the world moves toward electric vehicles, Exxon Mobil is moving toward producing the lithium needed for EV batteries.

The oil giant is in talks with major automakers and battery manufacturers to supply the silvery white metal, according to a report from Bloomberg on Monday, citing people familiar with the talks.

The companies include Tesla, Ford and Volkswagen, as well as electronics giant Samsung and South Korean battery manufacturer SK On.

Lithium is the key ingredient in electric car batteries. Most of it is found abroad, but Exxon Mobil is looking for it in the briny waters of the U.S.

The company last month struck a deal to develop 6,100 acres in Arkansas with Tetra Technologies for lithium production, Reuters reported. And earlier this year, it purchased 100,000 acres in Arkansas from Galvanic Energy for lithium extraction from brine.

ExxonMobil is reportedly in talks with automakers to supply lithium for electric car batteries. Kena Betancur/VIEWpress/Corbis via Getty Images

Exxon Mobil has not developed lithium production, so talks with automakers and others are preliminary.

The giant energy company would need to use direct lithium extraction technology to draw out the mineral. So far, however, DLE technology remains under development and does not work on a commercial scale.

Lithium was once a niche metal used in pharmaceuticals and ceramics, but it's now in hot demand with the emergence of electric cars.

Lithium producers and industry consultants have been warning of a looming shortage. Albemarle, the world's largest lithium producer, has forecast that global lithium demand with exceed supply by 500,000 metric tons in 2030.