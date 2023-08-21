Extreme Weather Leaves Shipping Pathways Vulnerable: Report

The Suez and Panama Canals are being affected by extreme weather caused by climate change, CNBC reported.

With 80% to 90% of the world trade delivered by sea, goods imports may be severely affected by the changing weather conditions, according to Marsh, an insurance broker.

The Suez Canal is facing increased risk of flooding and extreme heat, Marsh reported. Sea ports are experiencing a 80% rise in costal inundation, flooding that takes place on dry land.

The importance of these shipping routes was highlighted in 2021 after a boat was trapped in the canal for six days, leading to $10 billion holdup in trade for every day it was stuck, according to The New York Times.

The Panama Canal, which carries 40% of the U.S. container business, has been forced to reduce the number of ships permitted to sail through due to increased flooding in the area, CNBC reported.

The drought was in part due to El Niño weather patterns this year, a warming of the ocean which often brings on extreme weather.