Extreme Weather Leaves Shipping Pathways Vulnerable: Report

80% to 90% of global trade is conducted via the sea

Lily Meier
Some of the changing weather is caused by El Niño, a climate pattern which causes warmer oceans and extreme weather.LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images

The Suez and Panama Canals are being affected by extreme weather caused by climate change, CNBC reported.

With 80% to 90% of the world trade delivered by sea, goods imports may be severely affected by the changing weather conditions, according to Marsh, an insurance broker.

The Suez Canal is facing increased risk of flooding and extreme heat, Marsh reported. Sea ports are experiencing a 80% rise in costal inundation, flooding that takes place on dry land.

The importance of these shipping routes was highlighted in 2021 after a boat was trapped in the canal for six days, leading to $10 billion holdup in trade for every day it was stuck, according to The New York Times.

The Panama Canal, which carries 40% of the U.S. container business, has been forced to reduce the number of ships permitted to sail through due to increased flooding in the area, CNBC reported.

The drought was in part due to El Niño weather patterns this year, a warming of the ocean which often brings on extreme weather.

