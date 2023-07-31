Severe thunderstorms across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic disrupted air travel across the U.S. this weekend, leaving passengers in Washington, D.C. and New York stranded after federal aviation officials grounded flights to and from the regions Saturday.

Air carriers canceled 1,500 flights within, to or from the U.S. and delayed more than 16,200 over the two-day weekend, according to flight data tracked by FlightAware. Notably, the Northeast U.S. bore the brunt of the damage, with flights grounded on Saturday around the Washington metropolitan area.

Airports across the Northeast suffered delays as long as three hours. Flights coming out of the three New York Metropolitan Area airports — John F. Kennedy International, La Guardia and Newark Liberty International — collectively had 226 canceled flights on Saturday and over 500 delays. Another 40 flights leaving Boston Logan International were canceled, and 238 delayed, on Saturday.

The airlines most affected by Saturday's stormy weather were United Airlines and Republic Airways, which operates regional flights for brands such as American Eagle or United Express. United canceled 245 flights on Saturday, or 8% of its schedule, and delayed 1,167 trips, or 42% of its flights, while Republic delayed 233 of its flights and canceled 157, 27% and 18% of its schedule, respectively.

Extreme weather including thunderstorms caused mass flight-delays and cancelations across the Northeast U.S. on Saturday IronHeart/Getty Images

"As you noted, we did see elevated cancellations over the weekend. We’re expecting a better day today," a spokesman for United said in an email to The Messenger. FlightAware's tracker does show fewer delays and cancelations in the U.S. so far Monday: 2,588 delays and 164 cancelations as of 1:45 p.m. ET.

Republic Airways didn't return a request for comment.

Reagan National Airport just outside Washington D.C. was hit hard by the storms. Nearly 40 flights leaving the airport were canceled on Saturday, with another 144 delayed. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for the D.C. area, repeatedly extending the warning's timeframe.

Residents and visitors posted photos and videos of torrential rain pouring into subway cars and violent winds knocking down trees and power lines.

Flights to Washington D.C. and New York were grounded Saturday, stranding passengers. About 40 people slept overnight on cots at the Martha's Vineyard Airport in Massachusetts on Saturday, after their flights were canceled, the Vineyard Gazette reported.

Maryland, Virginia and D.C. suffered winds between 70 and 80 mph, although Arlington, Va., and its surrounding areas recorded wind as fast as 93 mph, according to The Washington Post. Around 200,000 customers of Pepco Energy in the D.C. region lost power during the storms, which was minimized to just over 33,000 by Saturday night, according to WTOP.

Last Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a severe thunderstorm watch in parts of the Northeast, issuing Newark Liberty International Airport a ground stop, and later delaying flights between 135 minutes and 193 minutes. Teterboro Airport, where a lot of private and corporate jets fly from, also had a 93-minute ground delay, according to nj.com.