Extreme Adventures the Ultra-Rich Crave

The world’s wealthiest people gravitate toward high-stakes financial bets — think Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg launching his now-faltering “Twitter-killer” platform Threads last month or hedge fund titan John Paulson’s then-counterintuitive "big short” on subprime mortgages in 2007 that netted him an estimated $15 billion.

But risk-driven pursuits also pervade the personal lives of the ultra-affluent, including the five tragically lost in the Titan submersible in June.

In a ranking of the most expensive and highest-risk activities enjoyed by the very rich, Arka, a branding and packaging company in San Francisco, looked at ventures ranging from space travel to descending into the Mariana Trench — the Pacific Ocean depression seven miles below the Earth’s surface.



Private space travel ranked as the most dangerous and most expensive pursuit, Arka's “Extreme Billionaires: High-Risk and High-Cost Adventures of The World's Richest” list found.

Some 921 individuals around the world, the company tallied, had reached the outer limits of Earth's orbit or gone further, though some of the journeys were deemed a little less risky than others.

In 2021, British business magnate Richard Branson flew in a Virgin Galactic rocket plane 53 miles above Earth, meeting the Federal Aviation Administration 50-mile definition of entering space.

Branson's Virgin Galactic space tourism company charges $450,000 for would-be astronauts to fly with others in a craft and enjoy “a multi-day training and preparation retreat at Spaceport America with family and friends, bespoke flightwear, astronaut insignia, photographs and video.”

Branson after he flew into space in 2021 aboard a Virgin Galactic vessel, a voyage he called the "experience of a lifetime." Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Billionaire U.S. space tourist Charles Simonyi, who coded the first versions of Microsoft Office, took two trips to the International Space Station, in 2007 and 2009, training in Russia and blasting off in a Russian Soyuz space craft from Kazakhstan’s Baikonur cosmodrome.

The list ranked a space flight through Blue Origin, the rocket company founded by Amazon founder and Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos, as a little less risky than a trip to the space station or other space travel.

In July 2021, Bezos took a brief ride on Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, the company's first crewed mission to sub-orbital space. An unnamed bidder paid $28 million for a seat on the flight at an auction, but later opted out, with the ticket going to a Dutch investor who gave it to his young son, press reports said.

Bezos aims to build an orbital outpost that could potentially replace the aging International Space Station, which was constructed by NASA two decades ago.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk is planning commercial trips to the moon and Mars through his company SpaceX. The company, which flies NASA astronauts to the International Space Station, is now the space agency’s second-largest contractor, according to trade publication Aviation Weekly.

In the opposite direction of the stars is the bottom of the ocean. Only three people have gone into the Mariana Trench, the deepest trench in the world.

That trip is tied with space travel for carrying the highest risk, though it is not nearly as expensive — from start to finish it costs $750,000 to pull off. In 2012, Avatar filmmaker James Cameron descended into the trench in a "vertical torpedo" submersible.

The undersea craft Deepsea Challenger, built and piloted by Cameron, on display in 2014 in front of the American Museum of Natural History in New York. STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images

At an average cost of $55,000, a trek up Nepal’s Mount Everest, the world’s highest mountain, is a relative bargain. Despite grim headlines — including the 1996 disaster in which eight climbers died in a blizzard, a catastrophe immortalized in the book “Into Thin Air” — Arka rates scaling the more than 29,000-foot mountain “high risk” rather than it's most dangerous “very high risk."

What psychologists call “T behavior,” or thrill-seeking and risk-taking, is intertwined with money.

“An increasingly popular way to broadcast one’s wealth, power and success in an age of stealth wealth is to take part in high-risk experiences that only people who have an excessive level of wealth can afford,” says Room for Therapists, a British website. Grand View Research says that the global adventure tourism industry will skyrocket to more than $1 trillion in 2023 from $322 billion last year.

Climbers descend from the summit of Mount Everest on June 2, 2021. Lakpa Sherpa/AFP via Getty Images

Testing the limits of space and safety while spending lots of money to do so is "like having superpowers for a very brief time,” Margaret King, the director of the Center for Cultural Studies & Analysis in Philadelphia, told The Atlantic in a 2016 article that was sponsored by Porsche.

The Titan submersible, not referenced in Arka's list, imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. The five passengers aboard the deep-sea craft, owned and operated by Everett, Washington-based OceanGate, included British businessman Hamish Harding, who had also flown on a Blue Origin space craft last year.