Extreme Heat Is Costing American Farmers

From fans for the chickens to expensive hay for the cows, farm costs are soaring

Published |Updated
Bruce Gil
At a time when the country is facing 75 extreme heat warnings, farmers are feeling the bruntMario Tama/Getty

As extreme heat ravages large swaths of the U.S., farmers are seeing their production costs rise with the temperature, according to the Wall Street Journal.

High temperatures are having an effect on all aspects of farm production. Workers are starting their work days earlier to beat the highest temperatures. Pigs and chickens are being kept in climate-controlled barns or are being cooled with misters and fans. And cows are being fed expensive hay as grazing pastures dry out. 

In recent weeks, the National Weather Service has issued heat advisories and extreme heat warnings across the U.S. On July 13, the NWS issued 75 extreme heat warnings covering 113 million Americans particularly in the Southwest. 

Smithfield pig farms in Utah, where temperatures recently reached 107 degrees, are keeping their barns at 72 degrees, according to the Wall Street Journal report. 

Along with high heat some areas are experiencing droughts which are drying out pastures for cows to graze on. For farmers this means they have to supplement their cattle’s feed with hay, which is also facing a shortage. 

“It’s been so hot and dry, people are starting to be concerned there may not be enough hay again,” Brad Cotton, a Texas rancher told the Wall Street Journal.

In high heat, cows expend more energy trying to keep their bodies cool making it harder for them to gain weight. Cattle eat 10% to 12% less when temperatures are over 95 degrees for a 24-hour period, Eric Wilkey, President of the animal feed supplier Arizona Grain, told the Wall Street Journal.

The American Welfare Institute recommends that cattle be kept in the shade and sprayed with water every 15 minutes during high temperatures.

