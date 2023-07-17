Ex-Paramount CEO Barry Diller Suggests 25% Pay Cut for Top Movie Bosses, Actors Amid Hollywood Strike - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Ex-Paramount CEO Barry Diller Suggests 25% Pay Cut for Top Movie Bosses, Actors Amid Hollywood Strike

Movie studio companies and streaming services including Netflix and Disney+ could lose viewers, subscriptions and revenues

Published |Updated
Francisco Velasquez
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

An ongoing strike by writers and actors in Hollywood will unleash financially “devastating" effects on the entertainment industry if not resolved by the end of August, media tycoon Barry Diller told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

Members of the actors SAG-AFTRA union walk a picket line with screenwriters outside of Netflix's New York office on the first day of the actors' strike on July 14, 2023 in New York City. Members of SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood’s largest union which represents actors and other media professionals, joined striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) workers in the first joint walkout against the studios since 1960. The strike could shut down film productions completely with writers in the third month of their strike against the Hollywood studios.
The joint strike by writers and actors, the first in more than six decades, threatens the fall viewing season for consumers of Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streaming services.Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Diller, the former chief executive officer of Paramount Pictures and now the chairman of digital media group IAC and Expedia, suggested a 25% pay cut for top studio executives and top-paid actors. He also proposed a “settlement deadline” of September 1.

Absent a resolution, he added, the fallout could “potentially produce an absolute collapse of the entire industry” if an agreement can’t be reached before the fall season.

Read More

The impasse, the first joint strike by screenwriters and actors in six decades, threatens to reduce the number of popular programs for consumers to watch.

The strike by the Writers Guild of America, now in its 11th week, gained force on July 13 when the Screen Actors Guild voted to join the stoppage.

The two unions are unhappy that the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) — the entity that represents major studios and streamers including Amazon, Apple, Disney, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount, Sony, and Warner Bros Discovery — isn't paying them more.

In 2020, actress Kimiko Glenn, who played inmate Brooke Soso, posted a TikTok with statements showing she had received $27.30 in foreign royalty payments. Last week The New Yorker published a report on how the series “signalled the rot inside the streaming economy.”

Offered fewer programs, consumers are likely to cancel their subscriptions, reducing revenue for the entire industry, said Diller, who helmed film production company Paramount for a decade. By the time a settlement is reached, it's unlikely there will be enough money to go around for some programs to be revamped. 

But a deal soon is unlikely, he said, in part because there is “no trust between the parties."

WGA data complied by the Los Angeles Times reported that top Hollywood executives earned an estimated $28 million, while average compensation for writers was about $260,000. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.