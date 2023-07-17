Ex-Paramount CEO Barry Diller Suggests 25% Pay Cut for Top Movie Bosses, Actors Amid Hollywood Strike

An ongoing strike by writers and actors in Hollywood will unleash financially “devastating" effects on the entertainment industry if not resolved by the end of August, media tycoon Barry Diller told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

The joint strike by writers and actors, the first in more than six decades, threatens the fall viewing season for consumers of Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streaming services. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Diller, the former chief executive officer of Paramount Pictures and now the chairman of digital media group IAC and Expedia, suggested a 25% pay cut for top studio executives and top-paid actors. He also proposed a “settlement deadline” of September 1.

Absent a resolution, he added, the fallout could “potentially produce an absolute collapse of the entire industry” if an agreement can’t be reached before the fall season.

The impasse, the first joint strike by screenwriters and actors in six decades, threatens to reduce the number of popular programs for consumers to watch.

The strike by the Writers Guild of America, now in its 11th week, gained force on July 13 when the Screen Actors Guild voted to join the stoppage.

The two unions are unhappy that the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) — the entity that represents major studios and streamers including Amazon, Apple, Disney, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount, Sony, and Warner Bros Discovery — isn't paying them more.

In 2020, actress Kimiko Glenn, who played inmate Brooke Soso, posted a TikTok with statements showing she had received $27.30 in foreign royalty payments. Last week The New Yorker published a report on how the series “signalled the rot inside the streaming economy.”

Offered fewer programs, consumers are likely to cancel their subscriptions, reducing revenue for the entire industry, said Diller, who helmed film production company Paramount for a decade. By the time a settlement is reached, it's unlikely there will be enough money to go around for some programs to be revamped.

But a deal soon is unlikely, he said, in part because there is “no trust between the parties."

WGA data complied by the Los Angeles Times reported that top Hollywood executives earned an estimated $28 million, while average compensation for writers was about $260,000.