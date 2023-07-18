ChatGPT’s Evil Cousin, WormGPT, Uses AI to Generate Fraud and Mayhem - The Messenger
ChatGPT’s Evil Cousin, WormGPT, Uses AI to Generate Fraud and Mayhem

The artificial intelligence chatbot, designed specifically to assist internet crooks, is being sold on a popular hacker forum

Published |Updated
Jackie Snow
The rise of OpenAI's ChatGPT has long led data security experts to warn that artificial intelligence software could be harnessed by cybercriminals. Those fears appear to have come to pass with WormGPT, a chatbot designed specifically to assist internet crooks that is already being sold on a popular hacker forum.

WormGPT’s creators claim that the tool lacks guardrails used by other so-called large language models that would stop it from answering malicious requests, according to email security provider SlashNext. The firm documented the discovery of the mayhem-wreaking chatbot on its blog on July 13.

WormGPT, which was trained on a variety of data sources, with a focus on malware-related data, can create both phishing emails and malware written in Python. SlashNext tested the chatbot by asking it to generate an email intended to trick an account manager into paying a fraudulent invoice, a common type of business email compromise (BEC) attack.

Hacker attacking internet
"WormGPT produced an email that was not only remarkably persuasive but also strategically cunning," says email security outfit SlashNext.Getty Images
“The results were unsettling,” SlashNext wrote in the post. “WormGPT produced an email that was not only remarkably persuasive but also strategically cunning, showcasing its potential for sophisticated phishing and BEC attacks.”

SlashNext noted that the implication of its test is significant: Cybercriminals, regardless of their fluency in a specific language, now possess heightened abilities to create convincing phishing and business email compromise attacks. The barrier to entry into a new world of fraud, it added, is lower than ever.

IBM says that AI “improves fraud detection, prediction and prevention.” But that’s only when it’s used for good purposes. SEON, a fraud management software company, says that criminals can manipulate AI to do even more harm than WormGPT, such as creating fake identities, generating false information, accessing sensitive data and conducting fraudulent transactions. The growing threat prompted UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday to call for a new international body to help govern the use of AI, CNN reported.

According to PCMag, the developer of WormGPT sells access to it for 60 euros a month, or about $67. But while SlashNext found its test results “unsettling,” PCMag also found at least one buyer claiming the tool was “not worth any dime,” citing its disappointing performance.

