Everything You and Your Family Need to Know About the Fed’s Rate Hike

The Federal Reserve raised the nation’s benchmark interest rate 0.25 percentage point Wednesday — a widely expected move that will raise borrowing costs for many consumers yet again. Wondering if you’re among them? This quick Q&A should help you figure it all out.

What is the fed funds rate and why does it rarely come up in everyday life?

The fed funds rate is the Federal Reserve’s benchmark interest rate — a major determinant of consumer borrowing costs. A Fed committee sets a target range for the rate, which technically reflects the interest rate banks should charge one another when they make quick overnight loans from their reserves. But more important to you, the fed funds rate determines what’s known as the prime rate, which is the starting point for most variable interest rates on credit cards, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) and other loans.

For instance, the prime rate is usually 3 percentage points higher than whatever the fed funds rate is, and a credit card interest rate is often a fixed amount (12%, for example) plus whatever prime is.

How much are interest rates going up?

The fed funds rate went up 0.25 percentage point (one of the Fed’s most typical increments) Wednesday to a range of 5.25%-5.50%. It’s the first increase in more than two months, but the 11th since the Fed started ratcheting up the benchmark from a range of 0%-0.25% in March of 2022. All told, the 11 increases could make a $25,000 five-year loan cost $60 or $70 more a month, depending on the final rate.

What kinds of loans will get more expensive?

Variable rate loans like credit cards or HELOCs will automatically get more expensive in most cases. If you already have a fixed-rate loan (like a car loan,) your costs won’t change, but you could be quoted a higher rate if you’re applying for a new loan.

What about mortgage rates?

If you already have a fixed-rate mortgage, nothing will change. But if you are house hunting and mortgage rate shopping, you could be quoted a higher rate. That said, mortgage rates are more complicated because they are influenced not only by the fed funds rate but by investors’ perception of inflation. When inflation is seen as more of a risk to the value of fixed assets, mortgage rates tend to rise because investors in mortgage-backed bonds demand higher returns to compensate.

That in turn means mortgage rates can reflect widely expected increases in the fed funds rate before they even happen. Mortgage rates may not change at all because of Wednesday’s move, though investors will undoubtedly be reading the tea leaves about future Fed decisions, just like everyone else.

Why does the Fed keep hiking the fed funds rate?

In short, to get inflation under control.

Let’s go back. The fed funds rate was pretty low even before the pandemic, but the Fed lowered it to virtually zero when COVID-19 lockdowns sent the economy into a tailspin. It was a way of cushioning the blow to American households as millions of jobs were lost and storefronts shuttered.

But then, as the economy reopened, the cheap access to money helped rekindle consumer demand, and inflation began to take hold. Temporary government benefits, pent-up demand for a more normal life, and a myriad of supply shortages fueled a major imbalance between supply and demand, sending consumer prices soaring.

One way to tame such a spike is to make borrowing more expensive again. And it’s worked, more or less: Inflation that was over 9% last year is now running at 3%.

Has the fed funds rate been this high before?

Yes. The last time the fed funds rate was this high was 2001, but it’s been much higher. In the 1970s and 1980s, the last time the inflation rate was as high as it got last year, the fed funds rate was well into the double digits.

It feels like the recent increases are unusual - are they?

Yes, this is the fastest spike since the 1980s.

Will interest rates keep going up?

Maybe. There’s been a lot of debate about whether this hike might be the last for a while. On Wednesday the Fed committee that decides was non-committal about the future. A statement suggested the group would continue assessing inflation and whether there’s a need, as well as the downsides to overchilling the economy with yet higher borrowing costs.