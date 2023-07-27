Even More Homeowners Are Equity-Rich Now Than During Pandemic Peak

In a sign of how mild — and potentially short-term — recent dips in real estate prices have been, almost half of U.S. mortgage holders were “equity rich” in the second quarter, the most for any quarter since before the pandemic’s record price run-up, new data shows.
In the second quarter, 49.2% of mortgage holders had homes estimated to be worth at least twice what they owed on their loans — the most in the four years real estate data firm ATTOM has been tracking it. That’s up from 47.2% in the first quarter and even higher than the pandemic peak of 48.5%, ATTOM said Thursday. In 2019, before the pandemic, it was just 26.7%.
The pivot reflects a 10% increase in ATTOM’s median home value to a record high of $350,000 for the second quarter, ATTOM said. Over the previous three quarters, that value had dropped 7%.
“Equity levels were high even during the recent downturn, and now they are going back up and better than ever,” Rob Barber, ATTOM’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “It is well worth noting that the market remains in flux and the recent improvement could easily be temporary.”
- Now Allstate No Longer Offering New Policies to California Homeowners, Businesses
- Private-Equity Deals Slump by More Than 36%. Big Drop in Big Deals
- Microsoft CEO Has Now Made More Than $1 Billion: Report
- Why You Should Apply for a HELOC Now, Before You Need One
- Pandemic priority: Merging the lanes of the ‘vaccine rich’ world and ‘vaccine poor’ world
The increase is good news for homeowners, if not for house hunters coping with the most unaffordable market since the 1980s. During the pandemic, Americans looking for more and better living space rushed to take advantage of the lowest borrowing costs on record, sending sale prices soaring higher. Since then mortgage rates have more than doubled, but prices have barely budged, putting recent buyers in much better shape than prospective ones.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Forget the High Interest Rates, It’s Getting Tougher to Even Get a Credit CardBusiness
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Campbell Soup to Acquire Rao’s Pasta Sauce Parent for $2.7 BillionBusiness
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Airlines Cancel More Than 1,300 Flights as Storms Slam East CoastBusiness
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max to Stream Sports, Plans to Charge Customers MoreBusiness
- A Swiftie Spent $1,400 on Eras Tour Tickets That Apparently Didn’t ExistEntertainment
- Pollo Tropical, Florida Chicken Chain, to Be Sold for $225 MillionBusiness
- Rudy Giuliani Lists Luxury Manhattan Apartment for $6.5 MillionBusiness
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Zoom Is Using Your Personal Calls to Train its AIBusiness