EV Makers Jockey for Market Share in Tesla’s Shadow

The U.S. auto industry saw a boon in electric vehicle (EV) sales during last year, but since then some startups and established carmakers are slowing down production plans on the fledgling market, according to registration data from Experian.

What consumers and investors alike can expect in coming years is a lot of jockeying for market share as the EV sector starts to mature.

Between January and May of last year, Experian, the analytics and consumer credit reporting company, found that new EV registrations increased by 68%, reaching a record of over 447,500 electric vehicles. Texas-based Tesla spearheaded about half of that increase, per Experian findings.

With a market capitalization of $580 billion, Tesla is considered the leading company in the EV sector. Other EV building companies, such as China-based automaker Li Auto, with a market capitalization of $25 billion, and NIO, another Chinese automaker with a market capitalization of $16 billion, follow Tesla’s lead.

However, Experian’s new registration data depicts a challenging situation for other companies, such as Ford, Kia and Lucid, each of which experienced rapid growth in the previous year, but failed to sustain momentum, and are now reducing their EV production efforts.

Tesla on the other hand, is moving along in its mass production of the eco-friendly cars, selling 6 of every 10 EVs in the U.S.

Based on the five-month data from Experian, Ford’s EV share fell to 5% from 6.5%, despite EV registration for the Michigan-based car dealer increasing by 30% during that time.

Kia’s EV efforts have faced a similar fate, Experian found, with its market share for the EV sector falling from 5.8% to 2.5% during the five-month window.

South Korea-based Hyundai pushed pass Kia during that period, with EV registrations increasing by 33%. That's despite its market share reaching only 3.6%, according to Experian, which is lower than its 4.6% peak in 2021 during the same period.

The company, which has a nearly $37 billion market capitalization, said it plans to invest $18 billion into its EV efforts, with the ambitious goal to be among the top three EV automakers by 2030, selling 31 different EV models. It currently ranks fourth in EV automakers in the U.S., coming in behind Tesla, Chevrolet and Ford, respectively, Cox Automotive said.

To keep pace with Tesla and Ford, Hyundai confirmed it will shell out $5.5 billion on an EV plant with South Korean battery maker SK On in Georgia, according to CNBC.

The EV plant, which plans to produce up to 300,000 EVs a year beginning in 2025, will supply batteries for Hyundai and Kia EVs assembled in the U.S.

Overall, software company Cox Automotive reported that EV market share rose to 7%, an increase from 4.6% the EV sector saw in new registrations during that same period in 2021.

Even as legacy car companies duke it out to dominate the EV sector, analysts at Cox predict tough days ahead for the sector.

This year, the Atlanta-based data company said it expects the country to welcome 1 million new EVs to its roads in 2023, which is likely to fuel the budding EV market further.

“EV sales records will continue to be set and EV growth will continue to outpace overall industry growth, but the days of 75 percent year-over-year growth are in the rearview mirror," Cox said. “The hard-growth days are ahead.”