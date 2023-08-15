EV Truck Maker Tevva Set to Merge With ElectraMeccanica

British electric truck maker Tevva Motors and electric vehicle manufacturer ElectraMeccanica announced a proposed merger agreement on Tuesday, after a tough year for both companies.

The financial terms of the merger were not disclosed.

The proposed deal would combine the companies into a new entity, Tevva Inc., which would trade on the Nasdaq as TVVA.

The merger would support the struggling ElectraMeccanica, which recalled its SOLO model three-wheeler EVs in February to investigate possible propulsion issues with the vehicles. The company later discontinued the line entirely in April and announced a buyback of all 429 vehicles it had sold since 2019.

The biggest asset ElectraMeccanica brings to the merger will be its factory in Mesa, Arizona, which has the capacity to produce up to 20,000 vehicles per year, according to the Arizona Commerce Authority. Earlier this year Tevva said it expects to sell 1,000 of its 7.5-ton electric trucks, Forbes reported.

The proposed deal would leave ElectraMeccanica shareholders with 23.5% of the new company, while Tevva shareholders will own 76.5% of the company. After the merger, Tevva expects to have a cash balance of between $70 and $80 million, with $26 million of debt, according to a press release.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023, following approval by shareholders and regulators. If the deal is approved, the combined company's financial targets for 2028 include revenue of between $1.3 and $1.5 billion.

ElectraMeccanica CEO Susan Doherty, a former executive at General Motors, will become CEO of the new company. David Roberts, a member of Tevva's board of directors and a former executive at Aston Martin and Chrysler, will serve as chairman of the new board.

“Since Tevva's founding more than ten years ago, we have focused our engineering and product development capabilities on developing a portfolio of zero-emission commercial vehicles that have generated significant customer interest," Roberts said. "Our vehicles have undertaken more than 300,000 miles of testing and operating experience in real-world conditions by demanding fleet operators."

The Essex-based Tevva was founded in 2012 by Asher Bennett, the brother of former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali, who was dubbed the "Elon Musk of Essex" by the British press. The EV maker, which raised more than $100 million, has seen moderate success.

Tevva became the first British company to win European Community Whole Vehicle Type Approval for a 7.5-ton battery-electric truck in January, allowing it to ramp up production of its trucks. The EV maker has sold its trucks to customers such as Royal Mail and Travis Perkins, according to Forbes.

But, the company ran into trouble earlier this year, after it was served a petition by aluminum supplier Haleigh Castings for missing payments adding up to over $106,000. While Tevva told the Telegraph it has since paid its debt, the company has had other problems.

Notably, the automaker laid off a "large proportion" of its staff, according to The Telegraph. Tevva has also not yet filed accounts past its 2020 fiscal year with the British Companies House, which records public company documents.

ElectraMeccanica stock was up over 16% on Tuesday, after the proposed merger was announced.