EV Owners Can’t Get No Satisfaction From Charging Stations

Electric cars may be the future, but where do you plug them in?

That's the question EV owners are asking as their satisfaction with public charging stations wanes, according to a survey of more than 15,000 car owners released by J.D. Power on Wednesday.

Customer satisfaction with public Level 2 charging stations – which take 4 to 10 hours to deliver an 80% charge – has dropped to the lowest level since the study began in 2021. It's down 16 points to 617 on a 1,000-point scale.

Satisfaction with direct current chargers – which can take as little as 20 minutes – declined even more, down 20 points to 654.

"The declining customer satisfaction scores for public charging should be concerning to automakers and, more broadly, to public charging stakeholders," Brent Gruber, executive director of the EV practice at J.D. Power said in a statement.

The study measured satisfaction across 10 factors: ease of charging; speed of charging; physical condition of charging station; availability of chargers; convenience of this location; things to do while charging; how safe one feels at the charging location; ease of finding the location; cost of charging; and ease of payment.

Charging station: "One of every five visits ends without charging, the majority of which are due to station outages," J.D Power EV expert Brent Gruber says. REDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Satisfaction has been declining even as the U.S. EV infrastructure has been expanding with President Joe Biden's push for clean energy.

Last year, 6,300 fast chargers came online in the U.S., about three-fourths of which were Tesla Superchargers, according to the International Energy Agency.

"The availability of public charging stations is still a critical obstacle, but it isn't the only one," Gruber. "The situation is stuck at a level where one of every five visits ends without charging, the majority of which are due to station outages."

The Tesla Supercharger ranked the highest among DC fast chargers for a third consecutive year, with a score of 739. It is the only DC fast charger brand to rank above segment average.

The J.D. Power report said Tesla's decision to open its Supercharger network to other brands could improve satisfaction levels. General Motors and Ford have committed to using Tesla's North American Combined Charging Standards.

Additionally, more funding is on its way to build out the nation's EV charging network. But for now, a lack of charging infrastructure appears to be an impassable roadblock for many drivers.

"Since consumer skepticism regarding public charging availability is the primary reason vehicle shoppers reject EVs, this performance could prove to be a further hindrance to EV acceptance," Gruber said.