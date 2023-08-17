EV Batteries, Auto Imports to Face Higher Scrutiny at the Border - The Messenger
EV Batteries, Auto Imports to Face Higher Scrutiny at the Border

The federal government is increasing its efforts against forced labor in China

William Gavin
This photo taken on May 31, 2019 shows a Uyghur woman (C) going through an entrance to a bazaar in Hotan, in China’s northwest Xinjiang region, a region whose Uyghur minority is straitjacketed by surveillance and mass detentions.GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images

Imported car parts, including the batteries used in electric vehicles, will face higher scrutiny as the federal government increases its efforts to put an end to U.S. links to forced labor, according to Reuters.

While the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act bans the import of goods from Xinjiang, China, it has so far been focused primarily on solar panels and cotton apparel. But, according to a document viewed by Reuters, U.S. Customs and Border Protection will increase its inspection of products heading toward U.S. automobile factories such as lithium-ion batteries, tires, steel and aluminum.

The legislation stemmed from reports that the Chinese government is allegedly operating "re-education" camps in Xinjiang, where Beijing sends ethnic minority groups to conduct forced labor. More than 1 million Uyghurs are estimated to have been imprisoned in these detention camps, as well as factories outside the camps.

The Chinese government has denied any claims of abuse.

After it detains shipments, the CBP gives the importer a document with examples of products from past reviews and the documentation necessary to prove forced labor was not used to produce the imports, the agency told Reuters. That document was updated between April and June to include materials required for vehicles, such as aluminum and steel, Reuters found.

Although the CPB focused largely on cotton, tomatoes and polysilicon, the agency told Reuters the list of products is "not exhaustive."

"The timing of these changes does not reflect any specific changes in strategy or operations," the agency told Reuters in a statement.

The CPB has detained 31 imports of materials used in the automotive and aerospace industry, collectively worth $1.3 million, since February, according to its public disclosure portal. Over $63 million of base metal shipments have been detained since the law was enacted last July.

The agency detained $16 million, eight total shipments, in June alone, according to the CPB's online portal.

Every major car brand is at "high risk" of sourcing from companies linked to Uyghur labor, according to a December report from the forced labor lab at Sheffield Hallam University in the U.K.

"Between raw materials mining/processing and auto parts manufacturing, we found that practically every part of the car would require heightened scrutiny to ensure that it was free of Uyghur forced labor," the researchers wrote. "In some cases, Uyghur forced labor is apparent at multiple steps in parts manufacturing, including mining, refining, pre-fabrication, and manufacturing."

Four automakers and suppliers told Reuters they had not had products detained under the UFLPA: Mercedes-Benz USA, Volkswagen, Denso and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Several others, including Ford and Stellantis, told the news agency they were committed to keeping their supply chains absent of forced labor, but did not answer questions related to the UFLPA.

