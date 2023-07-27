EU Opens Antitrust Probe into Pricing of Microsoft Teams

The EU opened a probe into the pricing of Microsoft's Teams video meeting software, saying that bundling it with other popular work tools like Office 365 and Microsoft 365 violates its antitrust rules, the European Commission announced Thursday.

"The Commission is concerned that Microsoft may be abusing and defending its market position in productivity software by restricting competition in the European Economic Area (‘EEA') for communication and collaboration products.," the Commission said in a state.

The Commission said it worried Microsoft wasn't giving customers enough choice on whether they wanted the product or not when they purchase the company's productivity suites and that may give Teams an advantage.

"We respect the European Commission's work on this case and take our own responsibilities very seriously," a Microsoft spokesperson said in an email. "We will continue to cooperate with the Commission and remain committed to finding solutions that will address its concerns."

The statement does not mention competitors, but video conferencing platforms like Zoom and Slack gained notoriety at the height of the coronavirus pandemic and video conferences replaced business meetings.

Microsoft is under antitrust investigation by the European Commission. Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

In fact, the word “Zoom” became a catch-all term for video calls as workers across the globe were confined to home offices.

Slack Technologies, which operates the messaging service Slack — another program that soared in popularity during COVID lockdowns — filed a complaint with the European Commission in 2020 alleging that Microsoft tied Teams to Office 365 and Microsoft 365 in an effort to crowd out competitors in violation of E.U. antitrust law.

Microsoft has been informed of the investigation, the Commission said.

The tech giant was also under antitrust scrutiny in the United States as regulators looked into its proposed merger with the video game company Activision Blizzard.

The deal was announced last year and regulators sought to block it, but earlier this month a California judge denied a request by the FTC for an injunction to stop the deal.