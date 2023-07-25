EU Adopts Rule Expanding EV Chargers to 50% of Europe’s Highways by 2030

The Council of the European Union, one part of the EU’s legislative body, adopted new rules aiming to cover 50% of the union's highways with electric vehicle charging stations by 2027.

The rules are also designed to help the union reduce its overall output of harmful greenhouse gasses that contribute to climate change by encouraging long-distance travel with EVs.

The alternative fuels infrastructure regulation is part of the Fit for 55 package presented by the European Commission in 2021. The package aims to reduce the EU’s greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2023, compared to 1990 emission levels, and reach climate neutrality by 2050.

Emissions in the EU fell by 32% between 1990 and 2020 across several sectors, including energy and manufacturing, according to a Sept. 2022 report from the World Economic Forum. However, the transport sector saw a 7% increase in emissions over that same period and is currently responsible for 25% of emissions in the EU.

Even as the EU reduced its greenhouse gas emissions elsewhere, the transport sector has steadily increased its emissions. Graphic courtesy of The European Union

Additionally, these new rules aim to reduce range anxiety among EV drivers, make payments easier and ensure that pricing and availability are clear at the pump.

The regulations require that fast recharging stations, of at least 150 kilowatts, for cars and vans installed every 37 miles across the Trans-European Transport Network. The TEN-T is comprised of railways, inland waterways, short sea shipping routes and roads linking EU countries to each other.

Recharging stations for heavy-duty vehicles, capable of a minimum output of 350 kW, must be deployed every 37 miles along the core of the TEN-T, and every 62 miles across the larger TEN-T networker by 2025 — about 15% of the total network. By the end of 2027, about 50% of the network should be covered, and the complete network must have coverage by 2030.

Hydrogen refueling stations are also required to be deployed every 120 miles across the TEN-T core network, and in all “urban nodes,” beginning in 2030.

These recharging stations must also be capable of contactless payment without requiring a subscription while providing full-price transparency through “electronic means.”

“The new law is a milestone of our ‘Fit for 55’ policy providing for more public recharging capacity on the streets in cities and along the motorways across Europe,” said Raquel Sánchez Jiménez, the Spanish Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda. “We are optimistic that in the near future, citizens will be able to charge their electric cars as easily as they do today in traditional petrol stations.”

Airports will also be required to provide electricity to stationary aircraft at all gates by 2025, and all remote stands by 2030. Some maritime ports will also be required to provide shore-side electricity for container vessels and large passenger vessels by 2030.

Now that the law has been adopted, the regulations will be published in the EU's official journal after summer, and enter into force 20 days later. After six months, those rules will not apply to the EU.