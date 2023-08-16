Why Estée Lauder Has Worry Lines

Shares of the Estée Lauder Companies continued their weak performance Wednesday as investors signaled their worries over whether CEO Fabrizio Freda can cure the company's financial woes.

The company's stock remains well below where it stood a year ago. On Wednesday, Lauder shares opened at $164.05, well below the $276.11 they closed at last August 16, according to Yahoo Finance.

The New York-based cosmetic company, which owns brands including Clinique, Bobbi Brown and Smashbox, will report earnings Friday for the three months ended June 30. Freda has expressed doubt that the results will be positive, according to statements he made in a call with investors in May.

The company has already lowered its earnings outlook for the fourth quarter, after reporting a 12% slump in sales to $3.75 billion for the three months ended March 31. Estée Lauder blamed a slow economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic in Asia, particularly in China, for its poor performance. In the May call with investors, Freda said he expected significant “headwinds” for the fourth quarter.

Fabrizio Freda became Estée Lauder CEO in 2009. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

“As the shape of recovery for Asia travel retail comes into a better focus, it is proving to be both far more volatile than we expected and more gradual relative to what we experienced in other markets,” said the CEO.

The company also reported troubles in July when a cyber attack took down its systems, according to its most recent SEC filing.