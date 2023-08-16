Why Estée Lauder Has Worry Lines - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Why Estée Lauder Has Worry Lines

The cosmetic company, which owns brands such as Bobbi Brown and Clinique, will report earnings on Friday

Published |Updated
Laura Bratton
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
An Estée Lauder store in Beijing: Sales have been slumping in China.China Photos/Getty Images

Shares of the Estée Lauder Companies continued their weak performance Wednesday as investors signaled their worries over whether CEO Fabrizio Freda can cure the company's financial woes.

The company's stock remains well below where it stood a year ago. On Wednesday, Lauder shares opened at $164.05, well below the $276.11 they closed at last August 16, according to Yahoo Finance.

The New York-based cosmetic company, which owns brands including Clinique, Bobbi Brown and Smashbox, will report earnings Friday for the three months ended June 30. Freda has expressed doubt that the results will be positive, according to statements he made in a call with investors in May.

The company has already lowered its earnings outlook for the fourth quarter, after reporting a 12% slump in sales to $3.75 billion for the three months ended March 31. Estée Lauder blamed a slow economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic in Asia, particularly in China, for its poor performance. In the May call with investors, Freda said he expected significant “headwinds” for the fourth quarter. 

Fabrizio Freda attends the AERIN Fragrance Launch at Saks Fifth Avenue on November 7, 2013 in New York City.
Fabrizio Freda became Estée Lauder CEO in 2009.Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

“As the shape of recovery for Asia travel retail comes into a better focus, it is proving to be both far more volatile than we expected and more gradual  relative to what we experienced in other markets,” said the CEO.

The company also reported troubles in July when a cyber attack took down its systems, according to its most recent SEC filing.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.