ESG Twist: Companies Embracing Diversity Become Targets of Activist Investors

Board diversity is a cherished goal for those promoting Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards at publicly traded companies.

It also makes such companies easier targets for activist investors, whose campaigns are more likely to succeed at corporations whose directors reflect a variety of backgrounds based on their race, ethnicity and gender.

That twist on the ESG debate is the conclusion of a May study co-authored by Mark DesJardine, associate professor at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College; professor Wei Shi of the University of Miami; and Emilio Marti, assistant professor at Erasmus University Rotterdam.

The reason for this intensified activist interest is that compared to homogeneous boards composed of, say, white men, aged 60 and older, who play a lot of golf, such diverse boards tend to be slower to react to activist interventions and are less likely to display unity in their response.

“These teams have more communications issues, they take longer to arrive at conclusion,” said DesJardine in an interview. “It creates the opportunity for activists to find allies.”

For companies with performance problems, the research shows that the likelihood of hedge fund activism increases from 1.3% to 5.1% when board diversity increases significantly.

DesJardine emphasizes that the research does not suggest board diversity in itself says anything negative about the company. “It’s not that companies with diverse boards are bad, it’s that if there are two companies with problems, activists will target ones with a diverse board,” he said.

Indeed, the study says past research shows diverse boards in general are more effective than homogeneous ones, with the varying perspectives resulting in more innovative strategies, even if they are slower in their deliberations as they weigh solutions to corporate matters.

“Although these attributes make demographically diverse boards more effective under ‘normal’ circumstances, they become a liability in confrontations with activist hedge funds,” the paper says.

Specifically, the paper cites research showing demographically diverse boards are more effective at monitoring management, spend more time discussing strategic issues, and are less influenced by each other’s opinions.

And, generally speaking, past research bolsters the case that activists benefit shareholders by pushing for change at wayward companies even if it comes at the expense of jobs, DesJardine says. So maybe diverse boards are more attuned to the interests of their shareholders than homogenous ones are.

Regardless, activists are trawling through databases and other resources to identify companies with diverse boards, drilling into details of their backgrounds before deciding on targets.

DesJardine and his colleagues looked at data from 2009 to 2018 on companies in the Standard & Poor’s Composite 1500 Index and databases including ExecuComp, Insignia, FactSet, Thomson Reuters, BoardEx and Institutional Shareholder Services.

And the professors talked to executives at seven or eight activist hedge funds themselves, including one of unnamed portfolio manager quoted in their paper who endorsed their findings unequivocally. “When boards aren’t cohesive, when everybody doesn’t look the same way, then you’re going to be better positioned as an activist to find support for your ideas,” the manager said.