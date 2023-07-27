Entertainment Tonight Sees Round Of Layoffs - The Messenger
Business.
Entertainment Tonight Sees Round Of Layoffs

CBS Media Ventures, the production and distribution company associated with ET, has reportedly cut 10% of its team

Lily Meier
ET’s television syndication company also runs Dr. Phil, Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune.Paramount

Staffers at Entertainment Tonight were laid off as part of the almost 10% cut at its production and distributor CBS Media Ventures, according to a source close to the matter. All layoffs were at ET.

CBS Media Ventures is the television syndication arm of CBS Entertainment Group, both owned by Paramount. It is responsible for such popular shows as Dr. Phil, Jeopardy!, Judge Judy and Wheel of Fortune.

Deadline reported that the cutbacks include the unit's heads of graphics and photography, several producers and a post supervisor. In 2019, Entertainment Tonight eliminated some of its digital operations, with layoffs of about a dozen employees.

CBS Media Ventures did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

