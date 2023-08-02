Employers Are Starting to Take on Health Insurers: Report

A series of lawsuits against health insurers show employers and labor unions are increasingly losing trust in them, concerned about being overcharged and left in the dark about the rates negotiated with hospitals and doctors, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

Cases against Aetna, Elevance (formerly called Anthem) and UnitedHealthcare allege they are wasting employers’ money (most large employers pay their workers’ claims themselves) or unwilling to disclose detailed claim data, as required by new federal transparency rules. Plaintiffs include Kraft Heinz Co., the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 1, Bloomberg reported.

Employers spend $1 trillion a year on health benefits, paying rates health insurers negotiate with doctors and hospitals, according to Bloomberg. Until recently, most haven’t looked into whether insurers are playing a role in rising costs, the outlet said.

The International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Union Local 1 filed a lawsuit against Elevance in December 2022 accusing it of not consistently charging the negotiated prices and withholding data on claims. The Connecticut unions found that in one case Elevance paid out $43,490 —more than double its negotiated rate—to Hartford HealthCare for a skin graft procedure.

Aetna, Elevance and UnitedHealthcare declined interview requests from Bloomberg and wouldn’t comment, the site reported. Elevance and UnitedHealthcare have disputed the allegations in court filings, and Aetna hasn’t filed a reply yet, Bloomberg said.

Employer groups say the conflicts are an industry-wide problem, according to Bloomberg.

“It’s been a nightmare of delays,” Karen van Caulil, chief executive officer of the Florida Alliance for Healthcare Value, told Bloomberg. Van Caulil, whose group represents employers in Florida, said they often face months of resistance when requesting data from health plan administrators.