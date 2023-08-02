Employers Are Starting to Take on Health Insurers: Report - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Employers Are Starting to Take on Health Insurers: Report

Lawsuits against Aetna, Elevance and UnitedHealthcare show an emerging rift

Published |Updated
Bruce Gil
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Lawsuits allege health plan administrators are mismanaging employers’ money and keeping data from them.Prapass Pulsub/Getty Images

A series of lawsuits against health insurers show employers and labor unions are increasingly losing trust in them, concerned about being overcharged and left in the dark about the rates negotiated with hospitals and doctors, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

Cases against Aetna, Elevance (formerly called Anthem) and UnitedHealthcare allege they are wasting employers’ money (most large employers pay their workers’ claims themselves) or unwilling to disclose detailed claim data, as required by new federal transparency rules. Plaintiffs include Kraft Heinz Co., the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 1, Bloomberg reported.

Employers spend $1 trillion a year on health benefits, paying rates health insurers negotiate with doctors and hospitals, according to Bloomberg. Until recently, most haven’t looked into whether insurers are playing a role in rising costs, the outlet said.

The International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Union Local 1 filed a lawsuit against Elevance in December 2022 accusing it of not consistently charging the negotiated prices and withholding data on claims. The Connecticut unions found that in one case Elevance paid out $43,490 —more than double its negotiated rate—to Hartford HealthCare for a skin graft procedure. 

Read More

Aetna, Elevance and UnitedHealthcare declined interview requests from Bloomberg and wouldn’t comment, the site reported. Elevance and UnitedHealthcare have disputed the allegations in court filings, and Aetna hasn’t filed a reply yet, Bloomberg said.

Employer groups say the conflicts are an industry-wide problem, according to Bloomberg.

“It’s been a nightmare of delays,” Karen van Caulil, chief executive officer of the Florida Alliance for Healthcare Value, told Bloomberg. Van Caulil, whose group represents employers in Florida, said they often face months of resistance when requesting data from health plan administrators. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.