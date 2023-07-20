Employees at Restaurant Owned by South Park Creators Demand Better Pay and Working Conditions

A group of 50 employees at the Casa Bonita restaurant in Colorado delivered a list of demands regarding working conditions and pay to owners Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of "South Park," according to The Denver Post.

The group, which calls itself #WeAreTeamCasa, said employees haven’t received the benefits promised to them by its celebrity owners.

“This is a bait-and-switch," Russ Lee, a former bartender who was recently fired by Casa Bonita, said in the statement. "We were excited about the possibility of reviving a Denver institution, but what began as a really fun adventure has turned into a real-life financial nightmare,” Lee said.

After Casa Bonita went bankrupt and shut its doors in 2020, it was purchased by the “South Park” duo, who famously centered an episode in its seventh season around the restaurant. The two reportedly purchased Casa Bonita for $3.1 million in Sept. 2021, pouring $40 million into its reopening, according to The New York Times.

The restaurant began a series of soft openings in June, launching with an official reopening on June 23. After managers reportedly observed that “guests simply weren’t tipping,” Casa Bonita eliminated tipping in its restaurant and incorporated a $30-per-hour flat fee. Originally, its bartenders were to be paid $14.27 an hour plus tips, according to contracts viewed by The Denver Post.

“In order to provide a higher-than-average, dependable wage, we shifted to a no-tipping model and doubled the hourly rate to more than $30/hr for our service staff. This shift also benefits our guests, who can enjoy Casa Bonita without incurring unexpected costs,” managers said in June.

But, many employees are unable to enjoy these benefits, according to the statement from #WeAreTeamCasa. Currently, the restaurant is only operating from Thursday through Saturday, which has left some employees unable to meet the hours threshold necessary to qualify for benefits.

Employees are demanding that management clarify its hours of operation, give its employees access to health benefits, create a voice in the workplace and provide transparency and open communication with ownership, according to a petition posted on labor advocacy website coworker.org. The group is also asking for the ability to consider employment documents for a “reasonable timeframe” before signing and to reinstate former employees dismissed through contract disputes.

“Park County (Casa Bonita’s ownership entity) needs to remember we (the hourly employees) are the ones who love this place and will take care of it with joyful enthusiasm,” Michelle Mendenhal, an bartender at Casa Bonita, said in the statement. “In return we ask them to see our humanity and let us earn a competitive wage with benefits.”

The employees’ letter to management was drafted with the help of Restaurant Opportunities Centers United, the largest restaurant workers-led organization in the U.S.

The employees gave management one week to respond and say they have not been given a response, according to the letter. But, In a statement to news station Denver7, Casa Bonita management said the company wants to create the best working environment “for all employees.”

“Casa Bonita strives to create the best working environment for its employees. This includes implementing the best compensation structure for all employees — not just a few,” Casa Bonita management told Denver7 on Wednesday.