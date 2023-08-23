Embattled Vape Maker Juul Is Slashing Jobs

Embattled nicotine vape maker Juul Labs is restructuring its operations and “substantially reducing” its headcount in a bid to cut costs, the company announced Wednesday.

Juul said the aim of restructuring is to maximize profitability while continuing to develop products and work with the Food and Drug Administration on pending and future authorization of its products.

The struggling e-cigarette maker is laying off 30% of its employees, or about 250 people, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a company spokesperson. That will bring the company’s headcount to roughly 650, down from more than 4,000 at its height four years ago, the Journal reported.

Operating expenses are expected to drop by $225 million from the cuts, the Juul spokesperson told the Journal.

Juul declined a request for comment from The Messenger.

Juul is reportedly looking to raise $1 billion from investors, Bloomberg reported earlier this month. The spokesperson told the Journal that the company is not considering filing for bankruptcy.

The FDA banned all Juul products from U.S. markets last June, but suspended the decision less than two weeks later. The vaping company prepared to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last fall, but narrowly avoided the move thanks to capital from some of the company’s early investors, the Journal reported.

Juul generated $204 million in revenue in the quarter ended March 31, dropping 21% from the same quarter a year earlier and posting a net loss of $87.6 million in that quarter, according to the Journal. These included litigation costs from Juul's September 2022 lawsuit against the FDA, accusing it of unlawfully hiding “scientific disciplinary reviews."

In the quarter ended June 30, Juul brought in $227 million in revenues, its spokesperson said.

Juul was a pioneer in the e-cigarette industry. It is now second most popular e-cigarette in the U.S., per Goldman Sachs analysis of Nielsen data, accounting for 25% of e-cigarette U.S. retail sales in the three months ended July 29.