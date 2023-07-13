Elon Musk’s New xAI Team Is Only Men So Far

Elon Musk announced his newest artificial intelligence venture xAI on Wednesday. The company with the lofty goal of "understand[ing] the nature of the universe" appears to be staffed exclusively by men.
XAI lists a 12-member team, one of whom is Musk, all appear to be men. The company has also one advisory member who is, you guessed it, also a man. The team looks as though it is only staffed by white and Asian individuals, according to Quartz.
The team has experience in the field, with employees coming from DeepMind OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Research and Tesla.
The gender gap seen on Musk's new team is anything but new. Tech has historically been male-dominated, with women holding less than 20% of tech leadership roles in 2020, according to Ironhack research.
- Elon Musk Unveils xAI, A New Artificial Intelligence Startup
- Ex-OpenAI Employee Claims AI Is Already Monopolized, Hypes xAI
- France’s AFP Sues Elon Musk’s X for Refusing to Pay for News Featured on Platform
- Larry Ellison has only tweeted once. Why is he pouring $1 billion into Elon Musk’s Twitter bid?
- Elon Musk’s massive Twitter layoffs are here. Are they legal?
Tesla's team is also almost entirely male-dominated. The company reported in December 2020, that 79% of the total U.S. workforce were men, and 83% of U.S company leaders were men. Tesla's U.S. workforce also sees a lack of racial and ethnic diversity. Only 8% of the teams leaders were Black and Hispanic in 2020.
Musk's AI company does still appear to be hiring, according to its website.
XAI could not be reached for comment.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Forget the High Interest Rates, It’s Getting Tougher to Even Get a Credit CardBusiness
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Campbell Soup to Acquire Rao’s Pasta Sauce Parent for $2.7 BillionBusiness
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Airlines Cancel More Than 1,300 Flights as Storms Slam East CoastBusiness
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max to Stream Sports, Plans to Charge Customers MoreBusiness
- A Swiftie Spent $1,400 on Eras Tour Tickets That Apparently Didn’t ExistEntertainment
- Pollo Tropical, Florida Chicken Chain, to Be Sold for $225 MillionBusiness
- Rudy Giuliani Lists Luxury Manhattan Apartment for $6.5 MillionBusiness
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Zoom Is Using Your Personal Calls to Train its AIBusiness