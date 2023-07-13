Elon Musk’s New xAI Team Is Only Men So Far

Elon Musk announced his newest artificial intelligence venture xAI on Wednesday. The company with the lofty goal of "understand[ing] the nature of the universe" appears to be staffed exclusively by men.

XAI lists a 12-member team, one of whom is Musk, all appear to be men. The company has also one advisory member who is, you guessed it, also a man. The team looks as though it is only staffed by white and Asian individuals, according to Quartz.

The team has experience in the field, with employees coming from DeepMind OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Research and Tesla.

The gender gap seen on Musk's new team is anything but new. Tech has historically been male-dominated, with women holding less than 20% of tech leadership roles in 2020, according to Ironhack research.

Tesla's team is also almost entirely male-dominated. The company reported in December 2020, that 79% of the total U.S. workforce were men, and 83% of U.S company leaders were men. Tesla's U.S. workforce also sees a lack of racial and ethnic diversity. Only 8% of the teams leaders were Black and Hispanic in 2020.

Musk's AI company does still appear to be hiring, according to its website.

XAI could not be reached for comment.