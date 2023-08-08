Elon Musk’s Brain Implant Startup Scores $280 Million Investment

Neuralink, the Elon Musk neuro-technology company developing a brain implant that can act as a “computer or mobile device anywhere you go,” bagged investors in its most recent funding round.

The firm raised $280 million in its Series D funding round, which was led by the Founders Fund, according to an announcement on Twitter, which is also owned by Musk. The venture capital firm is also an investor in Musk’s SpaceX, as well as in other major tech venture such as Facebook and Airbnb. Neuralink has raised a total of $643 million across seven rounds, according to Crunchbase.

Musk’s Neuralink contains threads that are so fine that they “can’t be inserted by a human hand,” and must be implanted in the brain by surgical robots, according to a description on the company's website. Interested individuals can sign up to be considered for Neuralink clinical trials, the website also says.

In the same tweet announcing the company’s latest round of funding, there also was a message informing job seekers that it's hiring. Neuralink has dozens of open roles posted online, ranging from an animal care specialist intern job that pays $28 an hour to head of clinical, which offers a base salary between $173,938 and $201,138.