Elon Musk’s Brain Implant Startup Scores $280 Million Investment

Neuralink, the Elon Musk neuro-technology company developing a brain implant that can act as a “computer or mobile device anywhere you go,” bagged investors in its most recent funding round.
The firm raised $280 million in its Series D funding round, which was led by the Founders Fund, according to an announcement on Twitter, which is also owned by Musk. The venture capital firm is also an investor in Musk’s SpaceX, as well as in other major tech venture such as Facebook and Airbnb. Neuralink has raised a total of $643 million across seven rounds, according to Crunchbase.
Musk’s Neuralink contains threads that are so fine that they “can’t be inserted by a human hand,” and must be implanted in the brain by surgical robots, according to a description on the company's website. Interested individuals can sign up to be considered for Neuralink clinical trials, the website also says.
In the same tweet announcing the company’s latest round of funding, there also was a message informing job seekers that it's hiring. Neuralink has dozens of open roles posted online, ranging from an animal care specialist intern job that pays $28 an hour to head of clinical, which offers a base salary between $173,938 and $201,138.
- Elon Musk’s Neuralink Says It Has Gotten OK to Test Brain Implants in Humans
- Paralyzed Man Walks Again with Electronic Brain Implants
- Elon Musk’s Behavior Raises Concerns Over Starlink’s Dominance in Satellite Internet: Report
- Nvidia Flirts with $1 Trillion Market Value Following $270 Million Investment in AI Startup Cohere
- Elon Musk Brother Kimbal’s High-Tech Farm Startup Abruptly Prunes Staff, Plants
- Investment Fund Tempts AI Startups With AI Chip Access in Exchange for Equity
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Jackie O’s Childhood Hamptons Home Sells for $52 MillionBusiness
- Fox’s Chief Legal Officer and Former Murdoch Confidant to Step DownBusiness
- IRS Mistook Thousands of Living Taxpayers for DeadBusiness
- The IRS Lost Millions of Tax Records, Some as Recent as 2019Business
- SEC Investigating Illumina Over Rushed $7.1 Billion Deal With Early Cancer Test MakerBusiness
- Health Data Company Sued After Russian Hackers Steal 1.7 Million People’s Medical RecordsBusiness
- Airlines Add Extra Flights to Evacuate Travelers From MauiBusiness
- Robinhood Triumphs Over Angry InvestorsBusiness
- Diamond Prices Are Falling — Does That Portend More Wedded Bliss?Business
- Wendy’s vs Taco Bell: The Late-Night Wars Are OnBusiness
- Medicare Likely To Negotiate Prices for These 10 DrugsBusiness
- Barry Sternlicht-Backed Cano Health Warns It Could Go Under, Shares Fall 70%Business