Elon Musk’s Behavior Raises Concerns Over Starlink’s Dominance in Satellite Internet: Report

Worries among politicians and military leaders are growing over Elon Musk’s dominance over the world’s satellite internet service, according the New York Times.

No government or competing company has managed to build a satellite internet network as comprehensive as that of Musk’s provider Starlink.

The billionaire’s company Space X has sent tens of thousands of satellites in orbit which are used by Starlink to provide internet all over the globe. The company faces little competition or regulatory scrutiny, raising concerns over his unpredictable behavior and unclear loyalties, said the report, which was published online Saturday and relied largely on unnamed sources.

“This is not just one company, but one person,” Dmitri Alperovitch, a cybersecurity expert who co-founded the Silverado Policy Accelerator think tank, told the Times. “You are completely beholden to his whims and desires.”

Starlink also provides internet in conflict zones, including in Ukraine, which was invaded by neighboring Russia last year.

While the reclusive billionaire has earned praise for letting war-torn regions remain connected to the outside world, some world leaders and military officials worry how Musk could wield his authority, and wonder if he could cut off some of these regions as quickly as he connected them, according to the Times.

The article chronicles a conversation between Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, who leads Ukraine’s armed forces, during which the topic of Starlink was raised.

Zaluzhnyi asked for assurances that the internet provider would remain available and asked about the cost of service, the Times said, citing anonymous sources.

Milley was not able to provide answers about Musk, according to the Times.

Space X has launched roughly 42,000 small satellites in orbit. The company’s service depends on the country.

World leaders have expressed concerns over Elon Musk's behavior, according to the New York Times. Chesnot/Getty Images

Starlink’s service is limited by local regulations and is only able to provide the internet in 40 countries, mostly in Europe and Asia, according to the company’s map of its services.

Its use of commercial satellites in space, however, is largely unregulated.

The Times, citing anonymous sources, said that Musk has restricted access to Starlink several times during the Ukrainian war. He refused, for example, to activate Starlink’s service near Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

Ukraine’s internet infrastructure was devastated by the Russian invasion, and while service has been restored in some parts of the battered country, regions of Ukraine still depend on Starlink to access the internet.

Ukrainian officials have raised alarms about Musk’s behavior, according to the report.

Last year, for example, he took to Twitter to float a “peace plan” that seemed to align with Russian interests, calling for a referendum in occupied territories, and saying Crimea should remain part of Russia.

“Starlink is indeed the blood of our entire communication infrastructure now,” Mykhailo Fedorov, the country’s digital minister, told the Times.

At least nine other countries have also raised concerns about Starlink’s dominance, the report said.

Space X declined to comment and Elon Musk — who does not typically talk to the news media — did not respond to a request for comment.