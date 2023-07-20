Elon Musk Lost More Than $17 Billion Thursday As Tesla Shares Tanked

Billionaire Elon Musk lost $17.6 billion in personal wealth on Thursday when shares in Tesla slid after he told Wall Street analysts on an earnings call the evening before that the company would continue to cut its electric vehicle prices.

Investors were also rattled by Musk’s statement that Tesla would shell out more than $1 billion on its Project Dojo supercomputer over the next 12 months.

The $17.6 billion in losses didn't dislodge Musk's standing in Forbes wealth rankings. He's still the richest person on the planet, worth $239.1 billion, Forbes’ real-time billionaire tracker showed.

Tesla's stock fell by more than 9.7% to close at $262.90 a share. The company's shares are up more than 144% so far this year amid feverish sales of its cheaper EVs.

The billionaire magnate lost a significant chunk of his net worth Thursday. Chesnot/Getty Images

As Tesla’s chief executive officer, Musk aims for the proprietary supercomputer project to collect and analyze reams of data about EV cars on the road. The eccentric mogul, 52, bought Twitter last October for $44 billion and is the founder, CEO and chief engineer of SpaceX, which designs, manufactures and launches rockets and spacecraft.

The second-richest person in the world is Bernaud Arnaud, the chairman of luxury goods giant Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessey, and family. They're worth $235.2 billion, according to Forbes.